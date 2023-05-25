Baap Manus is a heartwarming story of the precious father-daughter bond: Anand Pandit

Indian filmamker Anand Pandit’s upcoming Marathi movie, Baap Manus promises to strike an emotional chord with the audience. Pandit is very excited about this Yogesh Phulphagar directorial debut as he says, “This is a heart-warming story about the precious father-daughter bond.The movie very poignantly depicts the complexity and intensity of this relationship and will engage and move the viewers.”



Shot in London, this emotional drama narrates the journey of a single father as he faces many challenges while raising his daughter. “I have always been drawn to rich content and that is exactly what attracted me to Baap Manus. I have a special inclination for family subjects and being a father, I could easily connect with this story," adds Pandit, who is known for producing family entertainers in Hindi and other regional industries.



Pushkar Jog who has collaborated with Pandit in films like Well Done Baby and Victoria, recently shared a Behind The Screen (BTS) picture from the Baap Manus sets.



This is the first time that Pushkar is sharing screen space with singer, video jockey and actor Anusha Dandekar who is returning to silver screen after a brief hiatus. The film also features child artist Keya Ingle along with Kushal Badrike, and Shubhangi Gokhale.