Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was a surprise hit for Marvel Studios, especially following the lackluster performance of Black Widow. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and starring Simu Liu in the lead role.

The film was praised for its rich world-building and thrilling action sequences. It went on to earn a nomination for Best Visual Effects at the 94th Academy Awards and grossed over $430 million worldwide.

Shang-Chi sequel faced multiple delays

Despite the film's success, a sequel has faced repeated delays. Initially, progress was stalled when Destin Daniel Cretton was announced as the director of the next Avengers film. When he was later replaced by the Russo brothers, fans hoped he would return to work on Shang-Chi 2. However, it was then announced that he would be directing Spider-Man 4, further pushing back the sequel’s timeline.

Shang-Chi’s future in the MCU

According to a new report from The Cosmic Circus, Shang-Chi is set to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, where he will be summoned by Sorcerer Supreme Wong to help stop Doctor Doom.

The report also claims that Disney has registered a new UK-based production company named "Atlas Hall" for an upcoming Marvel Studios project. Speculation suggests this could be linked to an Agents of Atlas film or series.

Who are the Agents of Atlas?

In the comics, the Agents of Atlas are descendants of Genghis Khan who seek world domination. The group has long been rivals of Shang-Chi’s father, Xu Wenwu, the leader of the Ten Rings crime syndicate, who was killed at the end of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The report further claims that the Agents of Atlas will be the primary antagonists of Shang-Chi 2, having grown stronger in the absence of Xu Wenwu. They are also rumoured to be introduced in Avengers: Doomsday.

With no official confirmation from Marvel Studios, fans will have to wait and see how Shang-Chi’s journey unfolds in the MCU.

