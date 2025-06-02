/Assam's 9-year-old girl Binita Chetry creates history at Britain's Got Talent, bags third place in reality show

Nine-year-old Binit Chetry from Assam's small village in the hill district of Karbi Anglong to one of the world's biggest platforms ie, the youngest performer has come a long way. Binita recently secured the runner-up position in the reality show Britain's Got Talent.

Binita Chetry's win at Britain's Got Talent garners attention, congratulatory messages pour in

Binita, in a video posted on BGT's official social media sites, thanked her supporters and social media followers, especially viewers from the United Kingdom for voting and blessing her journey. Soon, netizens took to social media platforms to wish her for her win.

One user wrote, "Assam's pride! Binita Chetry from Bokajan, Karbi Anglong has made history by clinching the second-runner-up title in the grand finale of Britain's Got Talent 2025- the first Indian contestant to reach the BGT finals. Congratulations, Binita". Another user wrote, "Heartfelt salute to her, her family and her mentors. This is real Bharat Ki Beti". "At just 9 years old, Assam's Binit Chetry has made the nation proud by becoming the 2nd runner-up in Britain's Got Talent 2025!", wrote the third user.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his X handle and wrote, "Dancing her way to glory...Many congratulations to our very own #BinitaChetry on securing the 3rd spot at #BGTFinal.Her performances have mesmerized audiences from the Brahmaputra to the Thames and made us all proud. I wish her all the best for her future endeavors".

More details about the finale of Britain's Got Talent

The finals of Britain's Got Talent 2025 were held in the UK on May 31. British magician Harry Moulding took home the trophy along with a 250,000-pound cash prize. While an LED dance group The Blackouts, finished second. The prize money received by Binit has not been revealed.

The winner will also have an opportunity to perform at the Royal Variety Performance later in 2025. For the unversed, the eighteenth series of the reality show BGT 2025 began on February 2025 and concluded on May 31, 2025. The judges and presenters for the show were Bruno Tonioli, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell, KSI, and Ant & Dec.