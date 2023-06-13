Arshad Warsi reveals he was 'kicked out of movies' due to other actor's insecurities

Filmmaking is an interdependent process but some many fail to realize this. Indian actor Arshad Warsi has proved his worth by brilliantly portraying iconic roles in blockbuster films like Munna Bhai MBBS, Dhamaal, Golmaal etc. However, he feels his potential has not been tapped to full extent in Bollywood. Recently, the actor revealed that lot of leading actors kicked him out of movies due to their personal insecurity. Arshad made this revelation in a new interview as he spoke about his life in the industry. He stated many insecure actors had a fear that he might steal their spotlight.

The statement:

At his appearance on RJ Siddharth Kannan’s show, Arshad Warsi mentioned that how he was kicked out of projects by many insecure men. On the other hand, a couple of actors like Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt let him perform to his optimum capacity in supporting roles in their movies which is why he agreed on doing the films in the first place.

Arshad shared the screen with Sanjay Dutt in the blockbuster film Munna Bhai series He has worked with Salman in a supporting role in his film Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. During the interview, he also said , “In fact, one of the reasons I originally did Munna Bhai MBBS was because of Sanju. He's such a secure actor that I knew he'd let me do my own thing.” He went on to confess that initially, he was sceptical about playing the character of Circuit in Munna Bhai. He thought he would not get any recognition for his role even if the film was successful.



Arshad added he considered himself as a sidekick to a goon and felt supporting actors don't really get recognised for their parts.

Upcoming projects

The Dedh Ishqiya actor will next be seen in Jolly LLB 3 with Akshay Kumar. According to Bollywood Spy, Arshad stated that Akshay Kumar is “a riot” and that he's looking forward to working with him. In the past Arshad and Akshay had worked together in Bachchhan Paandey which failed at the box office.