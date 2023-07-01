Arnold Schwarzenegger says Terminator film predicted the future, 'It has become a reality'

James Cameron's Terminator franchise was way ahead of its time. The sci-fi film that changed the course of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger's career seemingly addressed artificial intelligence, human robots, among other things. Addressing artificial intelligence and its effect, Arnold said that sci-fi predicted the future of AI decades ago.

Speaking at An Evening with Arnold Schwarzenegger in Los Angeles, the actor, 75, said that James 1984 is no longer a fantasy. In the movie, Schwarzenegger played the role of a cyborg assassin.

"Today, everyone is frightened of it, of where this is gonna go," Schwarzenegger said before adding, "And in this movie, in Terminator, we talk about the machines becoming self-aware and they take over,"

Further praising the work and brilliant writing of director James Cameron, the actor said "at that time we (had) scratched the surface of AI, artificial intelligence. Think about that."

"Now over the course of decades, it has become a reality. So it's not any more fantasy or kind of futuristic. It is here today. And so this is the extraordinary writing of Jim Cameron," Schwarzenegger continued.

"He’s just such an extraordinary writer and he’s such an unbelievable director, this is again, one of those things that I wish I could take credit for this movie. I can only take credit of the character that I played and the way I played it. But I mean, he has created this character. He has written it so well, he’s written the movie so well, and that’s why he is, you know, the number one director in the world."

Schwarzenegger last played the role of Model 101 in Terminator: Dark Fate, which was released in 2019. During his recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor revealed that "The franchise is not done, but he's done.''

"I got the message loud and clear that the world wants to move on with a different theme when it comes to The Terminator. Someone has to come up with a great idea. The Terminator was largely responsible for my success, so I always would look at it very fondly," he said.

