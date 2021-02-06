Armie Hammer dropped by his agency following 'cannibal' controversy



Armie Hammer has been dropped by his agency, William Morris Endeavor, following multiple abuse allegations against the actor.

According to USA Today, the agency's decision is the latest career blow for the 'Call Me by Your Name' star, who exited the Jennifer Lopez film 'Shotgun Wedding' and the Paramount Plus series 'The Offer' following the controversy.

Hammer, 34, confirmed his exit from 'Shotgun Wedding' after controversial Instagram messages he allegedly sent detailing grotesque fantasies went viral.

"I’m not responding to these (expletive) claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic," Hammer said in a statement at the time. "Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that."

Lionsgate, the studio producing 'Shotgun Wedding,' later announced that "Transformers" star Josh Duhammel will step in to star opposite Lopez. Variety and Deadline reported that Hammer will no longer star in 'The Offer,' a drama about the making of the film "The Godfather."



Armie Hammer and his 'sexual fantasies' chats controversy: What we know so far

The issue erupted after Armie Hammer’s supposed chats came out in which it was graphically explained what the actor likes in his bedroom ranging from confirming that he’s a “cannibal” to calling his girlfriend his “slave” and laying down all his sexual fantasies.

After the pair broke up, Vucekovich says she entered a 30-day partial hospitalization program geared toward PTSD and trauma. "As a strong mental health advocate I knew that this relationship was something I needed to process with help from people who specialize in trauma and PTSD. That is my experience," she told the outlet.

The messages apparently date back to 2016 and some are as recent as Feb 2020 -- a time when he was still married to now ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers. Their marriage ended after 10 years of being together. Sources close to Elizabeth had confirmed that she knew of his infidelities and romance with Lily James.

On the allegations of cannibalism and sex revealed in his reported chats, Elizabeth, Armie's ex-wife, said that it came as a “complete shock” and “Armie appears to be a monster”.

"Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters," she added. "I didn’t realize how much I didn’t know. I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal."