Armie Hammer breaks silence on alleged 'sexual' chats, confirms dropping out of JLo film 'Shotgun Wedding'

Armie Hammer has finally broken his silence on the alleged chats that have taken the internet by a storm. His leaked chats on sexual fantasies, cannibalism have been making rounds on the internet.

Responding to these allegations, the actor said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, “I’m not responding to these bullshit claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic.” He added, "Lionsgate is supporting me in this, and I’m grateful to them for that."

This statement is in reference to news that Armie Hammer has dropped out of Lionsgate action-comedy ‘Shotgun Wedding’ starring Jennifer Lopez. The actor confirmed that he has dropped out of the film and hinted that it had nothing to do with his ‘sexual’ chats.

In an earlier statement, a production spokesperson on ‘Shotgun Wedding’ said: "Given the imminent start date of Shotgun Wedding, Armie has requested to step away from the film, and we support him in his decision."

‘Pitch Perfect’ director Jason Moore is helming ‘Shotgun Wedding’ which centers on a couple as they gather their families for a destination wedding that sees the entire party taken hostage.

