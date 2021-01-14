James Bond film 'No Time To Die' to be postponed yet again?

When will the new James Bond finally come on screens? Well that has been a longstanding question for almost an year now as makers continuously shift the release dates of the 25th James Bond film ‘No Time To Die’ owing to COVID restrictions.

The upcoming James Bond film is said to have been postponed for a third time after it was initially moved from April 2020 to November of the same year and then to April 2021.

Several reports suggest that ‘No Time To Die’ will not meet its scheduled release date and would be pushed again as major US movie theatres remain shuttered owing to rise in COVID cases.

With the COVID-19 vaccine rollout slower than expected and cases shooting up despite everything, there is a chance that many 2021 movies will meet the same fate and be pushed back.

Earlier, Jared Leto starrer ‘Morbius’ was shifted to October.