Armaan Malik signs first English single with New York-based Arista records

The new English single of the singer will be released on March 20.
After leaving his fans and Instagram puzzled by deleting all his posts and sharing three cryptic posts, singer-songwriter Armaan Malik on Thursday announced his first English single in collaboration with New York-based Arista Records.
Malik signed with the recording label for his English single - 'Control'. 'Bol Do Na Zara` singer shared a screenshot of a Billboard article about his collaboration with Arista Records on social media.
I’ve waited for this day for as long as I can remember. Can’t believe I’m getting to share this with you because I still have to pinch myself everyday to know that it’s true. 16 year old Armaan would be losing it with excitement right now. I cannot wait to begin my new musical journey with the @aristarecords family and @davidmassey123! Thank you David for believing in my music and me, and sharing my vision to take India to a global stage. Big love to my team @ankitdesai @nataniamusic @jyothimalik @daboomalik @amaal_mallik @aayushmansinha we saw this dream take shape right before our eyes and it’s finally time! And thank you @billboard for this piece! #Control out on 20th March 🚀
"I've waited for this day for as long as I can remember. 16-year-old Armaan would be losing it with excitement right now," Malik tweeted.
"Can't wait to begin my new musical journey with the @AristaRecords family and @DavidMassey123! Thank you for this @billboard," his tweet further reads.
"He is an international superstar, and we look forward to introducing him to the US and broadening his fan base here," Billboard quoted Arista president and CEO David Massey as saying.
According to Billboard, the new English single of the singer will be released on March 20.