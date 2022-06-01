Armaan Malik questions mismanagement of concerts after KK’s death, calls for ‘right conditions to perform’

Internet is saddened by the news of singer KK's demise. Several celebrities and fans took to social media to offer their condolences to the late legendary singer. Meanwhile, expressing grief, singer-musician Armaan Malik has called 2022 a' black year' for the Indian music industry, referring to the loss of Lata Mangeshkar, Bappi Lahiri, Sidhu Moose Wala and now KK, in this year.

Taking to his Twitter account, Armaan raised questions regarding mismanagement in music concerts.

"Concerts in India need better mgmt, medical & emergency facilities. I’ve seen and been part of far too many shows that don’t serve the right conditions for us to perform in. But yet, being the artists we are, we continue with performing coz we don’t wanna disappoint our fans," Armaan wrote.



Indian music fraternity remembers KK, tribute and condolences pour-in

Concerts in India need better mgmt, medical & emergency facilities. I’ve seen and been part of far too many shows that don’t serve the right conditions for us to perform in. But yet, being the artists we are, we continue with performing coz we don’t wanna disappoint our fans. — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) June 1, 2022 ×

"Extremely sad and devastated. Another shocking loss for all of us. Can’t believe our KK sir is no more… what is even happening. I can’t take it anymore," the singer wrote, condoning the singer’s demise. He further went on to write about what artists go through just to do what they love and present to the audience the music they keep close to their hearts and enjoy.

Also Read: Remembering KK: With his death, an entire generation's childhood is lost

A Twitter user replied to Armaan and questioned why don't the artists ask for better facilities in the contracts they sign. "Armaan Malik, you guys give money to talent agencies as they make business out of you, why cant you put a condition in contract about having an Ambulance, a good Dr and other basic facilities always with you , it's a must , we can't keep losing singers like this."

In response to the user’s comment, Armaan, said: "FYI many artists don’t even have show contracts w promoters & if they are at a level where they do & they were properly followed we wouldn’t have to see a day like this. When artists stick to their contracts and don’t budge, promoters say ‘attitude bahut hai, maangein toh dekho’ (promoters say, ‘You have a lot of attitude, look at the demands)."



Kolkata bids farewell to KK with gun salute, Mamata Banerjee offers floral tribute

FYI many artists don’t even have show contracts w promoters & if they are at a level where they do & they were properly followed we wouldn’t have to see a day like this. When artists stick to their contracts and don’t budge, promoters say ‘attitude bahut hai, maangein toh dekho’. https://t.co/ZzUMuhoK60 — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) June 1, 2022 ×

Also Read: Singer KK's wife and children reach Kolkata, head to the hospital first

"And henceforth that artist is not booked and then his live business suffers (which is the main income for any artist in this country) coz we don’t make money singing songs. Guess you didn’t know that either. We would all want these facilities for our shows, do we get them? NO," he added.

Soon after Armaan posted the tweets, people supported the singer and expressed their views regarding the matter.

See reactions:-

After this all i hope they take some actions and maintain right facilities.

Performing on stage is not easy.

They perform more than 2hr. And giving there best. Medical and emergency facilities are important that would be there first choice to treat the artist good :) https://t.co/s02ARMUI1S — Yashashvi || #WHENRAVAL ? (@yasvi_drdz) June 1, 2022 ×

Please it needs to be taken care of. Too much ignorance has been observed. And what happened yesterday was the last straw.

And to all the Artists, please please take care of yourself first, fans who love you will understand. https://t.co/ZcMg9JVhpn — trusfrated⁷(Taylor's version) (@borafiedswiftie) June 1, 2022 ×

Please -

Management should improve their facilities . When one is giving all his/her 100% to play their part , you too should know your responsibilities & serve them right condition to perform 🙃🙏 https://t.co/rrCX5CNFFf — Nehaa 🏠💙 | When Raval ? (@Nehaa_drdz) June 1, 2022 ×

According to reports, KK suffered a heart attack hours after his live performance. He was feeling unwell and was profusely sweating on stage while performing. Another report said that the auditorium was overcrowded. People have blamed the organisers for KK’s condition as the venue had a capacity of only 2,400 people while 7000 attended it. Video shows KK asking about the air conditioning inside the auditorium mid-concert in Kolkata