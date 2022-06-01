Video shows KK asking about the air conditioning inside the auditorium mid-concert in Kolkata

New details of Bollywood singer KK's tragic death are coming to light. A video of the singer is being widely circulated on social media that show KK looking unwell during his Kolkata concert on Tuesday evening.



The singer complained of uneasiness and chest pain and was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead- hours after he performed to a packed audience at Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha.



A video shows the singer taking a break and wiping his face as he was sweating profusely. A voice in the background can be heard saying, "Bahut zyada garam hai (it is very hot)."

Video: KK's last performance before his untimely death leaves us in tears

AC wasn't working at Nazrul Mancha. he performed their and complained abt it bcoz he was sweating so badly..it wasnt an open auditorium. watch it closely u can see the way he was sweating, closed auditorium, over crowded,

Legend had to go due to authority's negligence.

Not KK pic.twitter.com/EgwLD7f2hW — WE जय (@Omnipresent090) May 31, 2022 ×

The cause of the singer's death is unknown so far and his body has been sent for post mortem. The Kolkata police has registered a case of unnatural death, sources have said.

SHOCKING!! Iconic Indian singer KK passes away after concert in Kolkata



Many on social media are questioning the organisers as they allege that the auditorium, situated in South Kolkata, has a capacity to host 2400 people. Many claim, that on Tuesday night, the closed auditorium had many more people than the permissible limit.

Remembering KK: With his death, an entire generation's childhood is lost



The 53-year-old singer was rushed to CMRI hospital after he fell ill. Doctors there declared him dead.