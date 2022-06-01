Video: KK's last performance before his untimely death leaves us in tears

Singer KK has passed away. The man who touched a nation's heart with iconic and unforgettable songs like 'Yaaron' and 'Pal' has left the mortal world too soon to the one beyond. KK passed away late on May 31 after a concert in Kolkata.

The singer was in the city for a performance at a function in Nazrul Manch organised by Gurudas College. It is being reported that KK was feeling uneasy while he was performing.

After returning to his hotel, the singer complained of uneasiness following which he was rushed to a hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Video of his last performance is being watched by heartbroken fans across the world. KK can be seen crooning 'Pal', his evergreen song. The audience can be seen waving their screen-lit phones in the air as if in ode to a ballad. Watch this last performance of the iconic singer who left us too soon.

#WATCH | Singer KK died hours after a concert in Kolkata on May 31st. The auditorium shares visuals of the event held some hours ago. KK was known for songs like 'Pal' and 'Yaaron'. He was brought dead to the CMRI, the hospital told.



Video source: Najrul Manch FB page pic.twitter.com/YiG64Cs9nP — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2022

KK has a rich body of work. Besides his own albums, KK was an A-list name in Indian music. His youthful voice turned soulful as he described angst of a jilted lover in 'Tadap Tadap' from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'.

He started his career as a singer singing jingles for television advertisements. His album 'Pal' catapulted KK to superstardom in Indian music.