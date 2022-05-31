Singer KK passes away after concert in Kolkata

Singer KK has passed away. The incredible singer who sang unforgettable numbers like 'Yaaron' has passed away after a concert in Kolkata. He was 53.

Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK leaves a rich musical legacy that perhaps represented coming of age of an entire generation. He wasn't a Kishore Kumar or even a Sonu Nigam, but KK had his own niche, his own domain of which only he was the king.

It has been learnt that KK felt sick while he was performing.

After returning to his hotel, the singer complained of uneasiness following which he was rushed to a hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

West Bengal Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Arup Biswas told mediapersons that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

"His family members have been informed. They are likely to reach Kolkata on Wednesday morning," Biswas said.

He sang many, many songs which still embody the vibe of 90s and 2000s but if there is to be one song which would come to represent KK it would be 'Yaaron'. The unforgettable and iconic song from coming-of-age movie 'Rockford' (1999) is an anthem of love, anthem of friendship sure to remain etched in memory for decades to come.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to remember the iconic singer.

"Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti," tweeted Modi.

Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 31, 2022 ×

(This is breaking news, more to follow)