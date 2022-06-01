Indian music fraternity remembers KK, tribute and condolences pour-in

Indian playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, who was fondly known as KK, died unexpectedly on Tuesday night. He was performing at a concert in Kolkata’s Nazrul Mancha and collapsed after the show. The singer was rushed to a hospital in the city, where he was declared dead. He was 53 and is survived by his wife and two children.

The untimely news of KK’s demise has shattered millions of fans, especially those from the 90s who grew up listening to his songs. The entire nation has come together to pay their tributes to the popular singer who sang timeless songs such as ‘Pal, ‘Woh Lamhe’, ‘Humsafar’, Tum Mile’, etc. Eminent personalities from the Indian music fraternity are paying tribute to the late singer. Let’s have a look at who said what.

