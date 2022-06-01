Indian music fraternity remembers KK, tribute and condolences pour-in

Updated: Jun 01, 2022, 12:46 PM(IST)

Indian playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, who was fondly known as KK, died unexpectedly on Tuesday night. He was performing at a concert in Kolkata’s Nazrul Mancha and collapsed after the show. The singer was rushed to a hospital in the city, where he was declared dead. He was 53 and is survived by his wife and two children. 

The untimely news of KK’s demise has shattered millions of fans, especially those from the 90s who grew up listening to his songs. The entire nation has come together to pay their tributes to the popular singer who sang timeless songs such as ‘Pal, ‘Woh Lamhe’, ‘Humsafar’, Tum Mile’, etc. Eminent personalities from the Indian music fraternity are paying tribute to the late singer. Let’s have a look at who said what.
 

Music composer Vishal Dadlani remembers KK as a great singer

Renowned singer, composer and songwriter, Vishal Dalani, who is also a part of a leading rock band called Pentagram, also expressed his sorrow over the sudden death of the singer. 

"The tears won`t stop. What a guy he was. What a voice, what a heart, what a human being. #KK is FOREVER!!!," he tweeted. 

Vishal and KK have worked on songs such as ‘Ajab Si’, from Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Om Shanti Om’ and ‘Khud Jane’, from ‘Bachna Ye Hasseno’. 
 

Singer Adnan Sami expresses shock over KK's demise

Singer and composer Adnan Sami, known for his remarkable contribution to Indian music, tweeted how the news of KK’s death had come as a shock to him. 

"I can’t process this… 

Utter Shock & Disbelief…

My Heart Is Crying…

#RIPKK", Sami tweeted. 
 

Shreya Ghosal pays tribute to singer KK

One of India’s finest singers, Shreya Ghosal, took to her Twitter account to express how KK has been spreading love in the lives of many through his soulful singing. "I am unable to wrap my head around this news. Numb. #KK Why! This is too hard to accept! Heart is shattered in pieces," she wrote. 

"One of the most humble, gentle, pure human being I have met in my life. God’s dear child was sent to spread love in the lives of millions of fans, friends and colleagues. Now God needed him back? So soon?! Cruel!! Cant imagine what his family is going through," she added. 

"My deepest sincerest condolences. His golden, soulful voice echoes in all our hearts. Rest in peace dear #KK," the singer ended her tribute followed with a folded hand and broken heart emoji. 
 

Singer Mohit Chauhan says KK's demise is unfair

Another popular singer, Mohit Chauhan, paid a heartfelt tribute to KK’s sudden demise. 

"KK... not fair man. Not your time to go. This was the last time we were together to announce a tour together. How can you just go??? In shock. In grief. A dear friend, a brother is gone. RIP KK. Love you," he tweeted. 
 

