Kolkata bids farewell to KK with gun salute, Mamata Banerjee offers floral tribute

Indian Krishnakumar Kunnath, known as KK, passed away on Tuesday night in Kolkata, hours after performing at a concert there. Condolences and tributes have been pouring in for the singer, who has left a void in the hearts of the people. From Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Dia Mirza, and Kareena Kapoor, to people from the music industry like Shaan, Sonu Nigam, and Anu Malik, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, everyone is shocked at the sudden news of the singer’s demise.

Meanwhile, his family arrived in Kolkata and his mortal remains were taken to Rabindra Sadan, where the anger was given a gun salute. Have a look at the images coming in from Kolkata, where the singer’s mortal remains were accorded with flowers.

