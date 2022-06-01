Kolkata bids farewell to KK with gun salute, Mamata Banerjee offers floral tribute

Updated: Jun 01, 2022, 05:04 PM(IST)

Indian Krishnakumar Kunnath, known as KK, passed away on Tuesday night in Kolkata, hours after performing at a concert there. Condolences and tributes have been pouring in for the singer, who has left a void in the hearts of the people. From Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Dia Mirza, and Kareena Kapoor, to people from the music industry like Shaan, Sonu Nigam, and Anu Malik, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, everyone is shocked at the sudden news of the singer’s demise. 

Meanwhile, his family arrived in Kolkata and his mortal remains were taken to  Rabindra Sadan, where the anger was given a gun salute. Have a look at the images coming in from Kolkata, where the singer’s mortal remains were accorded with flowers. 
 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee offering prayers to KK's mortal remains

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is seen paying tribute to the singer with folded hands. She was joined by singer turned politician Babul Supriyo and Firhad Hakim at Rabindra Sadan. 

Banerjee supervised the proceedings and formalities for the singer’s last rites and assured the required support to the singer’s family.  
 

(Photograph:ANI)

 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee offers floral tribute to KK

Mamta Banerjee can be seen offering garland to the mortal remains of singer KK. The minister had canceled a party meeting today and announced that the singer will  be given a gun salute from the Kolkata police.

On Wednesday morning, Banerjee tweeted, "The sudden and untimely demise of the Bollywood playback singer KK shocks and saddens us. My colleagues have been working since last night to ensure that all requisite support is given for necessary formalities, his rites and to his family now. My deep condolences."
 

(Photograph:ANI)

Singer KK's wife Jyothi Krishna offers flower as she has the last look at his mortal remains

Bollywood singer KK's wife Jyothi Krishna, along with their son Nakul and daughter Taamara, were clicked at Kolkata airport on Wednesday afternoon as they arrived to take the mortal remains of the singer back home. 

(Photograph:ANI)

Singer KK’s son, Nakul Krishna Kunnath paying his last respect to his father KK

Singer KK’s son, Nakul Krishna Kunnath, can be seen offering prayers to his father for the last time. Many don't know that Nakul has sung a song ‘Masti’ from KK’s album Humsafar in 2008. The album was the second album by singer KK, and the music was composed by KK himself. 
 

(Photograph:ANI)

Late singer KK

KK had a secure footing in the music industry as his voice has been a source of peace and comfort for his man for years. A wide array of generations have been a part of his fan base. The iconic singer whose soulful songs have touched the hearts of many, has left his peers and fans heartbroken.
 

(Photograph:ANI)

Singer KK's mortal remains

Born in 1968, KK released his first album, Pal, in 1999, and from there he went to record for films in multiple languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, and Bengali. His top of the chart songs still find a place in our playlists. 

KK made his singing debut with an AR Rahman song. Some of his popular songs include, ‘Zindagi Do Pal Ki’ from the movie ‘Kites’, ‘Aankhon Mein Teri’ from the movie ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Khuda Jaane’ from the movie ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’, ‘Tadap Tadap’ from the movie ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, starring Salman Khan, Ajay Devgan and Aishwarya Rai, Tamil song ‘Apadi Podu’, ‘Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai’ from Woh Lamhe... (2006), ‘Mat Aazma Re’ from Murder 3 (2013). The singer received six Filmfare Awards nominations, and a Filmfare Award South for his outstanding singing. 
 

(Photograph:ANI)

