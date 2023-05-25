Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy from Zee Studios and Good Bad Films gets 7-min standing ovation at Cannes

Anurag Kashyap’s highly anticipated film Kennedy, an essential police noir film, has finally been screened at The Grand Lumiere Theatre at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Kennedy is based on an insomniac cop who dwells in different circumstances while looking for redemption. The hype around the film has been soaring high with the film being screened at Cannes.

Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy received a 7-min standing ovation at the film festival.

Kennedy is the first Indian film that screened in the midnight section at The Grand Lumiere Theatre. With Kennedy, Kashyap returned to the Cannes Film Festival where he previously presented films such as Raman Raghav 2.0, Ugly, Bombay Talkies and the two-part gangster drama Gangs of Wasseypur.

At Cannes, Anurag Kashyap graced the carpet as a veteran filmmaker and was seen there as a chief guest and a speaker. Also spotted were Vikramaditya Motwane, Rahul Bhatt, Sunny Leone, Shariq Patel, Ranjan Singh, Kabir Ahuja, Bhumika Tewari, Neeraj Joshi, Ashima Awasthi.

Talking about Kennedy getting screened at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, director Anurag Kashyap said, “It's always special to show your film to the world at Cannes and it’s a lifetime moment to play at the Grand Theatre Lumiere. Kennedy is a very special film to me and extremely personal too. We have put our heart and soul into making this film. 7 mins long standing ovation from the audience has made me full of gratitude. I am very grateful and excited at the same time.” ALSO READ: Cannes Exclusive: Indian film Agra producer reflects on film's journey to Cannes 2023 As Sunny Leone made her debut with the film, she said, "I am thrilled to make my Cannes debut with Kennedy being screened here. It's only a dream few actors get to live, and I take a lot of pride in being a part of such a prestigious event. I cannot wait to see how the global audience reacts."

Talking about the same, Shariq Patel, CBO of Zee Studios added, “We are thrilled to see Kennedy garner a high-wattage response, here at Cannes. I thank the selection committee at Cannes for extending this opportunity to us. Having an exuberant applause at Grande Lumiere Theatre by the audience is indeed a once-in-a-lifetime surreal experience.’’

Kennedy is written and directed by Anurag Kashyap starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone. The film has been produced by Zee Studios and Ranjan Singh & Kabir Ahuja of Good Bad Films. The DOP of the film is Sylvester Fonseca. The music of the film is composed by Ashish Narula with Aamir Aziz & Boyblanck. The editing of the film is done by Tanya Chhabria and Deepak Kattar. The sound design of the film is done by Kunal Sharma and Dr. Akshay Indikar.

