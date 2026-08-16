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Anupam Kher unveils new poster of Prabhas' Fauzi: 'Proud to be part of this magnum opus'

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 12:15 IST | Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 12:15 IST
Anupam Kher unveils new poster of Prabhas' Fauzi: 'Proud to be part of this magnum opus'

Fauzi poster Photograph: (X)

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Anupam Kher on Saturday shared a special Independence Day poster for Fauzi. Starring Prabhas, the action drama is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. It will arrive in December this year.

The makers have unveiled another striking poster of Prabhas' upcoming action drama Fauzi on Independence Day 2026. The new promotional material offers audiences another glimpse into the film's intense world and drops a hint about Anupam Kher's role in Fauzi.

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the movie is being mounted as a fictional story against a historical backdrop and is expected to hit theatres later this year.

Anupam Kher shares new poster

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Kher shared the poster on his social media while expressing his excitement about the project. "PROUD TO BE PART OF THIS MAGNUM OPUS! Before freedom became a celebration, it was a battle! Saluting the spirit of every Fauzi who fought for our tomorrow. Happy Independence Day. Team #FAUZI. #Fauzi GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 3rd DECEMBER 2026," he wrote.

Prabhas also shared the Independence Day poster on his Instagram. "Before freedom became a celebration, it was a battle! Saluting the spirit of every Fauzi who fought for our tomorrow Happy Independence Day – Team #FAUZI #Fauzi GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 3rd DECEMBER 2026," the post read.

The poster showcases a dark and dramatic visual that features smoke, fire, and destruction. It also has the historic Charminar in the background.

Additionally, Prabhas is also presented in a rugged avatar but with a concealed face. It also carries the line, “Before freedom became a celebration, it was a battle!” Sanskrit verses and the phrase 'Most Wanted since 1932'.

Another striking element is the presence of Mahatma Gandhi, who is reportedly portrayed by Kher. He is shown walking with a stick.

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About Fauzi

While the details about the film are under wraps, reports suggest that Prabhas is portraying a British Indian soldier and draws from the historical atmosphere of pre-independence India.

The cast also features Imanvi, Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Jaya Prada and Bhanu Chandar in key roles. Fauzi is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and backed by Mythri Movie Makers and T-Series. Planned to release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Bengali, the film is set to arrive on December 3, 2026.

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo is an entertainment and lifestyle writer with a knack for spotting trends and weaving them into research-driven stories. When she isn’t writing, she’s usually binging ...Read More

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