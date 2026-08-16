/Anupam Kher unveils new poster of Prabhas' Fauzi: 'Proud to be part of this magnum opus'

The makers have unveiled another striking poster of Prabhas' upcoming action drama Fauzi on Independence Day 2026. The new promotional material offers audiences another glimpse into the film's intense world and drops a hint about Anupam Kher's role in Fauzi.

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the movie is being mounted as a fictional story against a historical backdrop and is expected to hit theatres later this year.

Anupam Kher shares new poster

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Kher shared the poster on his social media while expressing his excitement about the project. "PROUD TO BE PART OF THIS MAGNUM OPUS! Before freedom became a celebration, it was a battle! Saluting the spirit of every Fauzi who fought for our tomorrow. Happy Independence Day. Team #FAUZI. #Fauzi GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 3rd DECEMBER 2026," he wrote.

Prabhas also shared the Independence Day poster on his Instagram. "Before freedom became a celebration, it was a battle! Saluting the spirit of every Fauzi who fought for our tomorrow Happy Independence Day – Team #FAUZI #Fauzi GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 3rd DECEMBER 2026," the post read.

The poster showcases a dark and dramatic visual that features smoke, fire, and destruction. It also has the historic Charminar in the background.

Additionally, Prabhas is also presented in a rugged avatar but with a concealed face. It also carries the line, “Before freedom became a celebration, it was a battle!” Sanskrit verses and the phrase 'Most Wanted since 1932'.

Another striking element is the presence of Mahatma Gandhi, who is reportedly portrayed by Kher. He is shown walking with a stick.

About Fauzi

While the details about the film are under wraps, reports suggest that Prabhas is portraying a British Indian soldier and draws from the historical atmosphere of pre-independence India.