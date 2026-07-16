Prabhas will wrap this year with Fauji. One of the actor's most-awaited movies is set to hit theatres in December, and after a lot of talk around the project, the makers have finally released the first look of the movie along with the release date.

The actor started 2026 with The Raja Saab, a horror-comedy, which was said to bring out the actor's vintage side. The film got a wide release and was said to be the biggest release, but the movie was a huge flop, quickly after negative word of mouth. However, hopes are high for Fauzi, where the actor takes the tough role of a soldier.

Prabhas' Fauzi to release in December 2026, new poster out

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On Thursday, July 16, the makers unveiled the first look of Fauji, showing a blood-drenched Baahubali star. In the poster, the action drama is announced for a worldwide release on December 3, 2026.

Sharing the poster of the movie, the actor wrote, “"अज्ञातपर्व ENDS. #Fauzi on 3rd DEC 2026."

"A Battalion Who Fights Alone," the poster offers a glimpse into the film's intense world.

At first glance, Prabhas is seen sitting on a stone in the middle of a battlefield, surrounded by dead bodies. He is drenched in blood as he sits in the rain with the gun in his hand.

Fauzi marks Prabhas’ return to a grand Period Drama epic after Baahubali, promising an emotional and visually breathtaking cinematic experience. Touted as the most ambitious film ever from Mythri Movie Makers, this project brings together an extraordinary team, Prabhas x Mythri (Pushpa Makers) x Hanu (Sita Ramam Director), a collaboration being celebrated as “a union of generations” in Indian cinema.

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Fauzi is made under the production of Mythri Movie Makers and presented by Tseries Films. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar & Bhushan Kumar. The film will be released worldwide on 3rd December, 2026.