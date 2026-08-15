/80th Independence Day: Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar and other Bollywood stars celebrate India with messages of pride and hope

India is celebrating the 80th Independence Day on Saturday, and social media is filled with tricolour flags and patriotic wishes. On August 15, members of the film fraternity have also joined the celebrations to remember the sacrifices that shaped its journey. From Priyanka Chopra to Akshay Kumar, here are the celebrities who shared messages of patriotism, gratitude and hope on the occasion.

Bollywood celebrates Independence Day 2026

Suniel Shetty shared an image of himself with the Tricolour and wrote, "Every time the Tiranga goes up, the heart somehow stands a little taller. Happy Independence Day... Always grateful. Jai Hind."

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Ajay Devgn, meanwhile, chose a brief message for his Instagram Story. "To the freedom that lets us dream, create and build. Happy Independence Day."

Akshay Kumar also joined the celebrations, saying, "May the glory of our tricolour always remain; let there be hope in every heart and a dream of a better tomorrow in every eye. Happy Independence Day to all of you. Jai Hind! Always proud. Always grateful."

Anupam Kher shared a video message in which he spoke about the connection between his own life and the country's journey after Independence. "India was liberated on 15th August 1947, and I was born in 1955. In this sense, India and I have grown up together."

"For me, India is the greatest country in the world. Not because of numbers, rankings or comparisons. But because of its history, culture, values and values," he added.

Global star Priyanka Chopra also shared an Instagram Story with a caption: "Proud of where we've come from. Hopeful about where we're headed."

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Story Photograph: (Instagram)

Operation Safed Sagar actor also shared an Instagram post with a deeper message. "Spread Love, Know our History, Be Grateful to Freedom Fighters, Live Free, Be Proud, Pay your Taxes, Be Kind, Work Hard, Protect the Vulnerable, Fight the Good Fight, Happy Independence Day."



R Madhavan shared a photograph of the Indian flag and wrote, "Wish you all a very, very happy Independence Day. Jai Hind."

Madhavan's Instagram Story Photograph: (Instagram)

Taking to Instagram, Varun Dhawan shared a series of photos and wrote, "80 years of independence. FREEDOM IS NOT GIVEN IT IS EARNED."