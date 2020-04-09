Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans for wishes on wife Jaya's birthday

On the occasion of wife Jaya Bachchan's 72nd birthday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan thanked fans for remembering her on the occasion.

The 77-year-old actor took to Twitter on Thursday and thanked fans for showering love and wishes on his beloved wife on her birthday.

T 3496 - To them that have wished Jaya on her birthday today, my gratitude and love .. thank you for remembering her .. it will be impossible to respond to each of you individually , hence this .. love ..

धन्यवाद और आभार

The 'Sholay' actor shared a picture along with his wife where they both are seen folding hands in gratitude.



The 'Manmarziyaan' star took to Instagram and wished his mom by sharing a picture of her on the photo-sharing platform. Along with the picture, he shared a heartwarming note that read, "As every child will tell you, their favourite word is... MA!Happy Birthday, Ma. Although you are away in Delhi due to the lockdown and we all are here in Mumbai, know that we are thinking of you and carry you in our hearts. I love you!".



The post garnered likes and comments by celebrity followers wishing the `Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham` actor on her birthday.



Aditi Rao Hydari wished and wrote, "Happyyyyyyyyy birthday to her."While Neena Gupta wrote, "Happy birthday Jaya ji."Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra also wished the veteran actor and wrote, "Happy Birthday Jayaji."