Loved the short film 'Family'? Meet camerapersons Nick Jonas, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Dulquer Salmaan

Some of the most prominent film actors from different film industries in India recently came together for a short film 'Family'. Highlighting the importance of social distancing and how a film can be shot within the confinements of one's home.



The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mamooty, Mohanlal, Prasenjit Chatterjee, Sonali Kulkarni, Prithviraj Rajkumar and Diljit Dosanjh- some of the leading names from various regional film industries.

Considering the stars shot their respective portions from their own homes, they had to rely on family members to shoot the sequences. In an interview to a news daily, ad filmmaker Prasoon Pandey, who conceptualised the film and virtually directed it revealed that how Ranbir and Alia, who have recently moved in together, shot each other's portions while Nick Jonas turned cameraman for wife Priyanka Chopra at their LA home.



"Amitji’s portions were shot by Abhishek. Nick Jonas shot Priyanka’s segment, Rajinikanth ji’s was shot by his daughter Soundarya. Ranbir and Alia went behind the camera for each other. Everyone was so gracious. They didn’t come into the frame, but they were simply helping. They were so selfless,” Prasoon said.

The director added that his son shot the template video with him portraying all the characters, to give the stars a better idea about what is expected and how to frame the shots and which direction to look at.



Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan shared the film on Instagram and revealed how he had shot his father, superstar Maoomty's portion at home.

Pandey further revealed "I sent it on April 2, and told them it would be great if they could shoot it by the next day, and they didn’t bat an eyelid. They started shooting on April."



The filmmaker revealed that he first came up with the idea when Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has praised the film on Twitter, announced the nation-wide lockdown of 21 days.