/Amid tax evasion allegations, South Korean actor Kim Seon Ho rehearses for upcoming stage play

South Korean actor Kim Seon Ho, who was recently seen in the show Can This Love Be Translated, has reportedly been under fire for allegations of tax evasion. This comes days after news of tax evasion allegations caught up to K-pop idol and actor Cha Eun Woo. Amid the controversy, the Childe star is quietly focused on his project, i.e., an upcoming play.

Kim Seon Ho's first appearance amid tax evasion controversy

As per the report of Allkpop, Kim Seon Ho made his first appearance since allegations of tax evasion emerged. Despite the controversy, the South Korean star was seen in a beige knit, standing with his arms crossed and gazing at the stage. He visibly appeared thinner and had a serious expression for the play.

The production team behind the play Secret Passage (also referred to as INTERVAL) released the rehearsal photos. Recently tickets for the upcoming play, in which Kim Seon Ho will play a pivotal role, have sold out after the ticket sales opened.

All about the upcoming play Kim Seon Ho will be part of

According to a report by The Korea Times, all tickets for Kim's appearances in the play INTERVAL have reportedly been sold out across major booking platforms. The Start-Up actor is scheduled to perform 19 times during the run from February 13 to March 22.

Reportedly, INTERVAL is adapted from a Japanese play by Tomohiro Maekawa, which explores the themes of life, death and memory. It tells the story of two characters who meet in a mysterious space with no recollection of their pasts, uncovering their karma and repeated lives through books they find.

Kim will be seen playing the role of Dong-jae.

The report suggests that a representative for the production told Xport News, "The play is preparing for its opening as planned. We will provide updates if there are any changes."

All about Kim Seon Ho tax evasion controversy

Kim Seon Ho has come under scrutiny for the allegations that he had operated a paper company, a creation of a family corporation, separately from his current agency, Fantagio, and used it to commit tax evasion, as per a report of The Chosun Daily.

Sport Kyunghang reported that Kim had also set up a theatrical production company in January 2024, registering the business under his home address in Yongsan district. Moreover, the actor was also registered as the company's CEO, while his parents were named as its internal director and auditor, being paid salaries ranging from hundreds of thousands to millions of won. In addition, his father had also used a corporate credit card for personal expenses and drove a Genesis GV80, which has been registered under the company.