Amazon gets Paramount's ‘Without Remorse’ starring Michael B. Jordan

After Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy’s film moving to Netflix, Paramount is now finalizing a deal to move its adaptation of Tom Clancy’s ‘Without Remorse’ to Amazon Studios.

Deadline reports confirm that the project stars Michael B. Jordan, Jodie Smith-Turner and Jamie Bell. The project will be directed by Stefano Sollima.

In the film, Jordan will star as operations officer John Clark, also known as John Terrence Kelly, a former Navy SEAL who goes to work for the CIA.

It has been penned by Taylor Sheridan.

This will be the second Tom Clancy project to find a home at Amazon. This comes after the John Krasinski TV series, Jack Ryan, also featured on Amazon Prime.

