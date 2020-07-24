5 times Sima Taparia of 'Indian Matchmaking' made cringe-worthy remarks
From reinforcing stereotypes to sarcasm, Sima Taparia aka Sima aunty has done it all on the popular Netflix show 'Indian Matchmaking'.
From being rude to plain sarcasm, Sima Taparia who introduces herself as 'Sima Mami or aunty' in the show, does not mince her words while referring to girls who are looking for a prospective groom.
Sima is consistent with her cringe-worthy statements when she talks of relationships and marriages in India, almost at every instance, reinforcing stereotypes.
Sima Taparia also highlights problematic aspects of the Indian society that is largely obsessed with fair skin colour and a certain standard of living among other things.
The show has been in the news ever since it started streaming on Netflix.
Not only Indians or people of Indian origin are finding the show interesting or something to talk about, people who want to see how Indian arranged marriages functiin are finding a keen interest in the show, 'Indian Matchmaking'.