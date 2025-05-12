Indian TV actor Aly Goni came under fire recently after he urged for ceasefire between India and Pakistan. The two neighbouring countries continue to rage and strike each other as the border towns suffer the most with shelling and bombing.

Aly Goni worried for family's safety

Aly Goni hails from Jammu which is very close to the border with Pakistan. Out of India for work, Aly has been constantly posting on social media for the safety of his people.

The actor recently took to X and responded to the hate he has been receiving on social media for asking for the war to stop. He said his stance will not change despite all thee hate directed towards him. He wrote, “People want to abuse me please go on I don’t care at all.. I still want peace for my State for my Family for my country. AND that’s my opinion and will not change.. #ceasefire.”

People want to abuse me please go on I don’t care at all.. I still want peace for my State for my Family for my country. AND that’s my opinion and will not change.. #ceasefire — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) May 11, 2025

Earlier, Aly had slammed Pakistan for multiple ceasefire violations. After ceasefire was called, Pakistan carried out multiple violations. Drones were sighted in several areas of Jammu and Kashmir, followed by the sound of explosions. On the same, Aly shared, “Urdu mein likhke bhejo English mein samaj nahi aaya hoga (Please send it in Urdu, they might not have understood English)”. He faced intense trolling on this post.

Aly Goni is not in India. He is out of the country due to a professional commitment. He wrote about being worried about the safety of his family.

Talking about the attack on Jammu, Aly wrote, "Sleepless and shattered, stuck out of India as my family in Jammu endures last night's attack. My whole family, children, and parents face the terror of drones and unrest, yet some people glorify this war from the comfort of their homes, posting on social media. It's not that easy for those near the border. Thanks to our IAF And Indian Army praying for safety and peace".