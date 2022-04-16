Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor reception: KJo, Neetu Kapoor arrive in shimmery outfits

The night has just begun! After tying the knot, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are celebrating their new bond today at their home Vastu in Mumbai. Alia and Ranbir got married at their home in presence of their close friends and family on April 14.

A toast to a new beginning! All the happy moments from Alia and Ranbir's wedding



Their place is all lit up and the guest have started arriving. Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor along with her daughter Riddhima and son-in-law Bharat Sahni were one of the first to arrive at the venue. All three of them were seen in shimmery outfits. The veteran actress was wearing a dark green sequined jumpsuit with high heels and a black clutch. Meanwhile Ridhima and her husband twinned in the black.

Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt wedding festivities was full of happy tears & blissful moments

Alia's mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen, Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji were also seen arriving soon after.

While the wedding was an intimate, family affair- the reception is expected to have more Bollywood presence as the couple have reportedly invited friends and colleagues from the film industry.