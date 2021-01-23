Akshay Kumar starrer 'Bachchan Pandey' to release in 2022

Akshay Kumar look from 'Bachchan Pandey' Photograph:( Twitter )
The film also stars, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandes and Pankaj Tripathi. Helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the movie is expected to release in 2021
Akshay Kumar's much-awaited movie, 'Bachchan Pandey' will hit the theatres on January 26, 2022.
Kumar announced the release date along with his intriguing new look. ''His one look is enough! #BachchanPandey releasing on 26th January 2022! #SajidNadiadwala @farhadsamji @kritisanon @jacquelinef143 @arshad_warsi @nadiadwalagrandson'', he captioned the post. Big festive releases of 2021
Earlier this month, Akshay kicked off shooting for the film in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.
As per reports, in the movie, Akshay's plays a gangster who aspires to be an actor, while Kriti Sanon essays the role of a journalist, who harbours dreams of becoming a film director.
