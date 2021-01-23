Akshay Kumar starrer 'Bachchan Pandey' to release in 2022

Akshay Kumar's much-awaited movie, 'Bachchan Pandey' will hit the theatres on January 26, 2022.



Kumar announced the release date along with his intriguing new look. ''His one look is enough! #BachchanPandey releasing on 26th January 2022! #SajidNadiadwala @farhadsamji @kritisanon @jacquelinef143 @arshad_warsi @nadiadwalagrandson'', he captioned the post.

Earlier this month, Akshay kicked off shooting for the film in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

As per reports, in the movie, Akshay's plays a gangster who aspires to be an actor, while Kriti Sanon essays the role of a journalist, who harbours dreams of becoming a film director.



The film also stars, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandes and Pankaj Tripathi. Helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the movie is expected to release in 2021.