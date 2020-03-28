Akshay Kumar pledges to donate Rs 25 Cr to fight COVID-19, PM Modi calls it 'great gesture'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Saturday pledged to donate Rs 25 crore for the PM-CARES fund.



Till now Akshay Kumar has donated the highest amount of money among Bollywood stars. 'Padman' actor announced it on Twitter, ''This is that time when all that matters in the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi Ji's PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai," he wrote.

Later on, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also re-tweeted Kumar's tweet and called it a 'great gesture'.On March 28, PM Modi announced the fund requesting donations for the cause.

Kumar has been quite actively spreading awareness around COVID-19 and has been putting videos and urging fans to observe social distancing to curb the further spread of the disease.



Earlier, Hrithik Roshan and comedian Kapil Sharma donated for the same fund. Meanwhile many southern film industries stars like Prabhas to Allu Arjun have also donated to fight against the coronavirus and financially help those whose lives have been affected due to the shut down.