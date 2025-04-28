Kerala-based rapper Vedan was arrested along with eight others after a raid conducted by the Excise Department’s special squad on Monday seized 6 grams of marijuana. The operation took place at Vedan’s residence near Vyttila, Kerala. The group has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Advertisment

Also Read: Actor Shine Tom Chacko faces formal complaint from Vincy Aloshious over drug allegations

Details of the raid

According to a report by Manorama, authorities conducted the raid after receiving a tip-off about the occupants allegedly using illegal substances. This arrest is the latest in a series of similar cases in the Malayalam entertainment industry. Recently, directors Khalid Rahman and Sharif Mohammed were also raided, during which 1.6 grams of marijuana were seized.

Advertisment

Also Read: Kerala police arrest Khalid Rahman, Ashraf Hamza in drug case after Shine Tom Chacko

Tiger Claw pendant may lead to bigger trouble.

Adding to Vedan’s legal troubles, officials discovered a suspected tiger claw pendant in his possession. The Forest Department has now launched a separate probe into the matter. Under the Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972, possession of a tiger claw is illegal. If found guilty, Vedan could face a minimum of three years imprisonment, which could be extended up to seven years, along with a fine of Rs 25,000.

Advertisment

Also Read: Vincy Aloshious doubles down won't take back complaint against Shine Tom Chacko

Wider crackdown in the Malayalam entertainment industry

These raids come on the heels of Malayalam actors Shine Tom Chacko and Sreenath Bhasi, who also appeared before the Excise Department for an ongoing investigation. The investigation is linked to the seizure of marijuana worth ₹2 crores ($233,000) from a drug peddler, who reportedly named the two actors in the investigation report.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian to testify in trial in 2016 Paris Fashion Week robbery case