Prepare to have your world shattered by Netflix's most talked-about limited series of the year while the year is still young, as Adolescence provides a chilling look at how the digital era can transform a normal life into something terrifyingly unfamiliar.

Why is everyone talking about this show? As soon as Adolescence premiered on Netflix, it became an international sensation, with fans transfixed to their screens and critics scrambling for the appropriate words to capture its intensity. The four-part series follows 13-year-old Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper), who is accused of murder following a tragic incident at school.

Adolescence is more than a crime thriller

Written by Stephen Graham and Jack Thorne and directed by Philip Barantini, Adolescence is more than just a criminal thriller; it is a timely societal reflection. The show uses real-time storytelling with a continuous shot throughout each episode (one-take episodes), immersing viewers in Jamie's reality and making them feel like invisible witnesses to his family's disintegration. Barantini, who previously created Boiling Point, has used this technique to emulsify an experience that would leave the viewer wanting more.

This series delves into deeper questions of today’s age: How much of our children's lives is influenced by the Internet? How can a seemingly normal child be radicalized by forces beyond comprehension? Stephen Graham's sincere performance as Jamie's father, Eddie Miller, portrays a man struggling with denial, wrath, and immense pain. How can an ordinary normal kid be subjected to forces beyond his imagination, especially when he was asleep knowing what happened? Stephen Graham's honest performance as Jamie's father, Eddie Miller, depicts a man torn between denial, rage, and enormous suffering.

The series powerfully demonstrates how digital manipulation can impact a young person's (or anyone’s) life. In one pivotal episode, Jamie is dragged deeper into a web of online influencers who play on his fears, target his insecurities, providing a terrifying depiction of the dangers that many young people face online. While Baby Reindeer focuses on the psychological toll of maturity, Adolescence highlights the perplexing maze that young people must navigate in today's internet-driven culture.

Shows like Boiling Point pioneered this type of visceral experience, and Adolescence takes it a step further by immersing viewers in Jamie's disintegrating reality. Stephen Graham's performance as Eddie, who is attempting to understand his son's descent into internet radicalization, adds emotional dimension to the play. It isn't just about crime.

A watershed moment

Adolescence joins the charts of hard-hitting dramas like Baby Reindeer, The Fall, The Night Manager but it stands out for its timely focus on the dangers of online society. The show is more than a thriller; it is a social spectrum on how technology impacts young people's identities and mental health. The series focuses on Jamie's relationship with his family and explores how digital environments can profoundly impact real-world relationships.

Adolescence is already recognized as one of the most important television shows of 2025, with an impact on the film industry and being a series. It's a scary, present reminder of the darkness that young people face on the internet, and it'll make you question how we connect with technology, our children, and one another. Don't delay—Adolescence is a watershed moment in television that will make you question everything.

