Adipurush: Prabhas will walk home with Rs 150 crore from Rs 700 crore budget of film

The trailer for Prabhas starrer Adipurush is making quite a buzz on social media. Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in leading roles, the film brings to life the age-old tale of Ramayana with great VFX and sound effects. Directed by Om Raut and backed by T-Series, the film is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 16, 2023.

While the film’s trailer video is receiving great praise from critics and fans, its budget is something to talk about. The film has reportedly been made on a budget of more than Rs 700 crore. After both Baahubali 1 and Baahubali 2 were made on staggering budgets and earned as much, this is Prabhas’ next outing with a film that has a lot riding on it. If reports are to be believed, Prabhas will be walking home with nothing less than Rs 150 crore for Adipurush. Also read: Adipurush trailer breaks records, becomes year's most-watched film trailer in 24 hours

Saif Ali Khan has reportedly charged Rs 12 crore for his villainous role making him one of the highest-paid antagonists in Bollywood. Kriti Sanon, who will be portraying the role of distressed Janaki in Adipurush, will be taking home Rs 3 crore.

Prabhas will next be seen in Project K with Deepika Padukone in the lead.

