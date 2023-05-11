Adipurush trailer breaks records, becomes year's most-watched film trailer in 24 hours

Prabhas starrer Adipurush set a new record for this year as the trailer video of the much-anticipated film became the most-watched film trailer video in 2023. Directed by Om Raut, the film offers a spectacle show as it reimagines Ramayana for the big screen. While Prabhas plays Raghav, Kriti plays Janaki, Saif is Lankesh, Sunny Singh is Shesh and Devdutta Nage is Hanuman.

The film’s trailer has broken records as it registered more than 70 million views in 24 hours. It has also been trending on number 1 on YouTube since its trailer released.

Watch the Adipurush trailer here: