Adipurush: Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan begin shooting for their much-awaited film

Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas starrer ‘Adipurush’ will begin filming pretty soon as the lead star shared an update on the film. Prabhas shared an update and wrote: "#Adipurush aarambh."

Directed by Om Raut, ‘Adipurush’ is a 3D action drama featuring Prabhas as protagonist Adipurush while Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist named Lankesh.

Previously, Prabhas has teased updates on the film and said that the film will "celebrate the victory of good over evil." Meanwhile, motion capture shoot began on the film earlier in January.

In an earlier statement, Prabhas said, "Every role and every character comes with its own challenges but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character of our epic, especially the way Om Raut has designed it. I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love on our film." From 'Radhe Shyam' to Salaar': List of Prabhas' upcoming mega-projects

‘Adipurush’ will be co-produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Om Raut. The film will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and several other languages. Prabhas' fan-made poster as 'Adipurush' catches film's director Om Raut's attention