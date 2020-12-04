From 'Radhe Shyam' to Salaar': List of Prabhas' upcoming mega-projects

'Baahubali' actor Prabhas is on a rolle having signed multiple projects this year and several lined up for releases in the coming-future. From Nag Ashwin sci-fi movie to 'Adipurush', take a look at his upcoming movies.

Adipurush

Prabhas upcoming movie 'Adipurush' is undoubtedly one of the most awaited movies among the fans. Om Raut's directorial, which is touted to be an epic drama, will see 'Baahubali' actor as Lord Rama. 'Adipurush' will be a screen adaptation of the Hindu epic 'Ramayana'.

The movie's pre-production has started and will go on the floor in 2021 and will hit the big-screens in 2022.

(Photograph:Twitter)