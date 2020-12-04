From 'Radhe Shyam' to Salaar': List of Prabhas' upcoming mega-projects

'Baahubali' actor Prabhas is on a rolle having signed multiple projects this year and several lined up for releases in the coming-future. From Nag Ashwin sci-fi movie to 'Adipurush', take a look at his upcoming movies.
Prabhas upcoming movie 'Adipurush' is undoubtedly one of the most awaited movies among the fans. Om Raut's directorial, which is touted to be an epic drama, will see 'Baahubali' actor as Lord Rama. 'Adipurush' will be a screen adaptation of the Hindu epic 'Ramayana'.
The movie's pre-production has started and will go on the floor in 2021 and will hit the big-screens in 2022.
Radhe Shyam
Prabhas next 'Radhe Shyam' is the saga of eternal love. Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar also stars Pooja Hegde as the lead character of the movie. The movie will hit the big-screens in April 2021.
Salaar
Prabhas recently announced his next project titled, 'Salaar'. The action drama will be helmed by ‘KGF’ director Prashanth Neel, the film will go on floors in 2021. Makers also released the first look of Prabhas by calling his character, ''THE MOST VIOLENT MEN.. CALLED ONE MAN.. THE MOST VIOLENT!''
Nag Ashwin sci-fi movie
Prabhas next un-titled mega project Nag Ashwin sci-fi movie. The movie will also see megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone alongside 'Baahubali' actor. The film will go on floors in April next year with an expected release in 2022.