Adele shares selfies with her first Emmy trophy, ‘Trust me to officially have an EGO’:

Adele is on cloud nine. The multi-Grammy-winning singer has won her first Emmy and now she's only one award away to achieve a much-coveted EGOT title. For the unversed, it is an honour given to the celebrities who have won all four American entertainment awards, i.e Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony.

The British singer won her first Emmy at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards 2022 in the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) category for her CBS special show 'Adele: One Night Only'. The special aired last year on November 14.

Creative Arts Emmys full winners list: 'Euphoria', 'Stranger Things' & more



After her big win, the 'Hello' singer shared her happiness with millions of followers. Taking to her Instagram handle, Adele shared a series of happy pictures of her with the shining Emmy trophy.



"Trust me to officially have an EGO." Adele wrote in her caption.

In the caption, the singer added, “Bloody hell I’m pleased as punch! Thank you @mrbenwinston for dropping this round to me this afternoon!! Trust me to officially have an EGO.”



With the five wins. Adele's show was one of the top winners of the evening held at Los Angeles’s Microsoft Theater.



The special evening was filmed at Griffith Observatory, Los Angeles, and it was the singer's first live performance in six years. The night was a starry affair and marked the presence of celebrities like James Corden, Lizzo, and Leonardo DiCaprio among others.



Adele already has 15 Emmys to her name and an Oscar in the Best Original Song category for her megahit James Bond song 'Skyfall'.



Fans also praised Adele for her big win and were quick to share their reaction.

One Instagram user wrote, ''DESERVED''

Another user commented on her IG post, ''OSCAR, GRAMMY & NOW EMMY WINNER. ADELEGEND YOU DID IT! 🔥❤️''

Over the years, there were 17 stars who have an EGOT status. The most recent addition to the list was Jennifer Hudson, who won a Tony Award for 'A Strange Loop'. Read more here.