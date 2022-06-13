Jennifer Hudson becomes an EGOT as she wins at Tony Awards 2022 for 'A Strange Loop'

Singer-actress Jennifer Hudson is officially achieved EGOT status. The actress-singer won her first-ever Tony Award on Sunday evening as 'A Strange Loop' won the best musical of the night. Hudson serves as the producer of the show.

With this win, she has completed her EGOT quartet of winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.



Hudson won an Oscar in 2007 for 'Dreamgirls' and then won a Grammy in 2009 for her self-titled album. She has won another Grammy in the subsequent years and won the Daytime Emmy in 2021 for the animated short 'Baba Yoga' which she co-produced and lend her voice to.

Hudson previously joked when asked about her plans to achieve EGOT status, "I should get two more dogs."

"I got a dog and named it Oscar, and then I won my Oscar. And then I got a dog and named it Grammy, and then I won my Grammy," she said at the time. "So I think I should get some dogs and name them Emmy and Tony — and it'll give me good luck, and I'll win. [They're] like my good luck charms."

Presented by the Broadway League and the American Theater Wing, the annual Antoinette Perry Awards for Excellence in Theatre or the Tony Awards are considered the highest honour in theatre in the US. It is equivalent to TV's Emmys, music's Grammys or the film industry's Oscars.