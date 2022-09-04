Creative Arts Emmys 2022 day 1 winners list: The Beatles, Adele, Lizzo win big

Creative Arts Emmys 2022 Photograph:( Instagram )
The first of the two-night presentation of the Creative Arts Emmys was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday. Check out who emerged as the big winners of the prestigious award ceremony here.
To honour the best of this year’s reality shows, production design, animation, comedy specials, stunts, visual effects, and more, Creative Arts Emmys returned on Saturday at Los Angeles’s Microsoft Theater. On the first of the two-night affair, The Beatles and Adele emerged as the big winners. 'Adele: One Night Only' received five awards at the ceremony and now the singer is just one Tony away from achieving EGOT status. Meanwhile, the 2021 documentary series 'The Beatles: Get Back' also won five Emmys and tied with the CBS show. Peter Jackson bagged two Emmys for the three-part series.
Check out the full winners' list below!
Arcane
Bob’s Burgers
Rick and Morty
The Simpsons
What If?
Love on the Spectrum U.S.
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrls
Queer Eye
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
Chadwick Boseman, What If?
F. Murray Abraham, Moon Knight
Julie Andrews, Bridgerton
Maya Rudolph, Big Mouth
Stanley Tucci, Central Park
Jessica Walter, Archer
Jeffrey Wright, What If?
Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3
Annie Live
Dancing with the Stars
The Oscars
Step into the Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough
100 Foot Wave
The Andy Warhol Diaries
McCartney 3, 2, 1
Our Great National Parks
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
We Feed People
Life Below Zero
The Amazing Race
Deadliest Catch
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrls
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Teenage Dream - Sandy Hook Promise
Detectives - Apple iPhone 13 Pro
Everyone But Jon Hamm - Apple TV+
The Lost Class - Change The Ref
Skate Nation Ghana - Meta
Walter The Cat - Chevy Silverado
We’re Here
The Beatles: Get Back
The Andy Warhol Diaries
George Carlin’s American Dream
Lucy and Desi
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
We Need to Talk About Cosby
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrls
Cheer
Queer Eye
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
Adele: One Night Only
Dave Chappelle: The Closer
Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show
The Beatles: Get Back
The Andy Warhol Diaries
Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
100 Foot Wave
We Need to Talk About Cosby
George Carlin’s American Dream
Controlling Britney Spears
Lucy and Desi
The Tinder Swindler
We Feed People
When Claude Got Shot
Changing the Game
Frederick Douglass
Annie Live!
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Nicole Byer, Nailed It
Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O'Leary, Shark Tank
Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
David Letterman: My Next Guest
The Problem With Jon Stewart
Vice
The World According to Jeff Goldblum
Anne-Laure To, Arcane
Julien Goerge, Arcane
Bruno Couchinho, Arcane
Lexy Naut, The Boys Presents: Diabolical
Kecy Salangad, The House
Alberto Mielgo, Love, Death + Robots
The Voice
America’s Got Talent
American Song Contest
Dancing with the Stars
The Masked Singer
Adele: One Night Only
Annie Live
The Grammys
One Last Time: Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
The Tonys: Broadway’s Back
Legendary
We're Here
Lucy and Desi
14 Peaks
Return to Space
They Call Me Magic
The Tindler Swindler
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show
43rd Kennedy Center Honors
44th Kennedy Center Honors
One Last Time: Tony Benett and Lady Gaga
Saturday Night Live (“Host: Jake Gyllenhaal”)
Barack Obama, Our Great National Parks
Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Black Patriots
David Attenborough, The Mating Game
W. Kamau Bell, We Need to Talk About Cosby
Lupita Nyong’o, Serengeti II
The Beatles: Get Back
George Carlin’s American Dream
Lucy and Desi
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
The Tinder Swindler
We Need to Talk About Cosby
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrls
Queer Eye
RuPaul’s Drag Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars
Top Chef
Love on the Spectrum U.S.
Below Deck Mediterranean
Cheer
Deadliest Catch
Life Below Zero
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Conan
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show
The Grammys
Live in Front of a Studio Audience
The Oscars
Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3
RuPaul’s Drag Race
A Black Lady Sketch Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Queer Eye
Saturday Night Live
Love, Death + Robots
The Boys Presents: Diabolical
Robot Chicken: Happy Russian Deathdog Dolloween 2 U
Star Wars: Visions - The Duel
When Billie Met Lisa
Carpool Karaoke: The Series
I Think You Should Leave
Late Night: Corrections
The Randy Rainbow Show
Stephen Colbert: Tooning Out the News
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon a Time in Late Night
Between the Scenes: The Daily Show
RuPaul’s Drag Race Whatchu Packing
SNL Presents: Stories from the Show
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen
The Beatles: Get Back
George Carlin’s American Dream
Lucy and Desi
McCartney 3, 2, 1
The Tinder Swindler
The Beatles: Get Back
George Carlin’s American Dream
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrls
McCartney 3, 2, 1
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
Adele: One Night Only
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show
Saturday Night Live (“Host: John Mulaney”)
Queer Eye
Antiques Roadshow
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
Love Is Blind
Shark Tank
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
American Idol
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Dancing with the Stars
The Masked Singer
The Voice
Adele: One Night Only
Country Music Awards
Grammys
MTV Music Video Awards
One Last Time: Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Love on the Spectrum U.S.
Below Deck Mediterranean
Cheer
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
Selling Sunset
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff'rent Strokes
The Oscars
The Tony Awards: Broadway’s Back
Adele: One Night Only
Dave Chappelle: The Closer
Harry Potter 20th
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special
One Last Time: Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Lucy and Desi
The Andy Warhol Diaries
How to with John Wilson
The Problem with Jon Stewart
The Tinder Swindler
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
A Black Lady Sketch Show
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
Anthony A. Anderson, Anacostia
Bill Burr, Immoral Compass
Brendan Gleeson, State of the Union
Tim Robinson, I Think You Should Leave
Ikechukwu Ufomadu, Words with Ike
Jacinte Blankenship, Intersection
Patricia Clarkson, State of the Union
Desi Lydic, Desi Lydic Foxsplains
Rhea Seehorn, Cooper’s Bar
Sydnee Washington, Bridesman
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders
Ted Lasso
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam and Tommy
The White Lotus
Euphoria
Goliath
The Porter
Schmigadoon
Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas
Dopesick
1883 ("1883")
1883 ("Lightning Yellow Hair")
Gaslit
Moon Knight
Station Eleven
B-Positive
The Connors
How I Met Your Father
Atlanta
Barry
Grown-ish
Hacks
Insecure
Russian Doll
Euphoria
Loki
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ozark
Squid Game
Winning Time
Blackish
Euphoria
Hacks
Only Murders In The Building
Pam and Tommy
The White Lotus
American Horror Stories
Blackish
Euphoria
Hacks
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Ted Lasso
American Horror Stories
American Horror Story: Double Feature
Angelyne
Euphoria
Impeachment
Ozark
Boba Fett
Loki
Moon Knight
Star Trek: Picard
What We Do in the Shadows
The Witcher
Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live
Bill Hader, Barry
James Lance, Ted Lasso
Nathan Lane, Only Murders In The Building
Christopher McDonald, Hacks
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso
Adrien Brody, Succession
James Cromwell, Succession
Colman Domingo, Euphoria
Arian Moyed, Succession
Tom Pelphrey, Ozark
Alexander Skarsgard, Succession
Jane Adams, Hacks
Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks
Jane Lynch, Only Murders
Laurie Metcalf, Hacks
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
Hope Davis, Succession
Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
Martha Kelly, Euphoria
Sanaa Lathan, Succession
Lee You-mi, Squid Game
Harriet Walter, Succession
Candy
Cowboy Bebop
Foundation
Lisey’s Story
Only Murders
Pachinko
Severance
Call Me Kat
How I Met Your Father
1883
Moon Knight
Station Eleven
A Very British Scandal
The White Lotus
The Flight Attendant
Loki
Only Murders
Schmigadoon
Severance
Succession
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Mrs. Maisel
Ozark
Stranger Things
The White Lotus
Loki
Only Murders
Severance
Squid Game
The White Lotus
Euphoria ("Ellott’s Song")
Euphoria ("I’m Tired")
Mrs. Maisel
Schmigadoon
This Is Us
Bridgerton
The First Lady
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Pam and Tommy
Stranger Things
The First Lady
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Pam and Tommy
Star Trek: Picard
Stranger Things
Angelyne
Bridgerton
The First Lady
The Great
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Flight Attendant
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Succession
The White Lotus
The Gilded Age
The Great
Loki
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Stranger Things
Bob Hearts Abishola
Emily in Paris
Hacks
Only Murders
Schmigadoon
Ted Lasso
The United States of Al
Angelyne
Gaslit
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Star Trek: Picard
Stranger Things
Barry
Hacks
Insecure
Only Murders In The Building ("Fan Fiction")
Only Murders In The Building ("Open and Shut")
Ted Lasso ("No Weddings")
Ted Lasso ("Rainbow")
Euphoria
Severance ("In Perpetuity")
Severance ("The We We Are")
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession ("All the Bells Say")
Succession ("Chiantishire")
Dopesick ("Black Box Warning")
Dopesick ("First Bottle")
Pam and Tommy
Station Eleven
The White Lotus ("Departures")
The White Lotus ("Mysterious Monkeys")
Arcane
Barry
Cobra Kai
Love, Death + Robots
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
Better Call Saul
Boba Fett
Loki
Star Trek: Picard
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Stranger Things
American Horror Story
Gaslit
Midnight Mass
Moon Knight
Station Eleven
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiam
Hacks
Only Murders
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession
Dopesick
Gaslit
Moon Knight
Pam and Tommy
The White Lotus
Boba Fett
Foundation
Lost in Space
Stranger Things
The Witcher
The Man Who Fell to Earth
See
Snowpiercer
Squid Game
Vikings: Valhalla
Barry
Cobra Kai
Hawkeye
Peacemaker
The Righteous Gemstones
What We Do in the Shadows
The Blacklist
The Book of Boba Fett
Moon Knight
911: Lone Star
Stranger Things
The Witcher
Barry
The Blacklist
Hawkeye
Moon Knight
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Chip ‘n Dale
Ray Donovan
Reno 911
The Survivor
Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas
The award ceremony kicked off at 5 p.m. on Saturday. On Sunday, the event will continue and more awards will be handed over to deserving candidates. The two-day award show will be edited and televised on FXX next week on Saturday (September 10) at 8 PM.
The main 2022 Emmy ceremony will be broadcast live on Monday (September 12).