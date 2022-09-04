Creative Arts Emmys 2022 day 1 winners list: The Beatles, Adele, Lizzo win big

To honour the best of this year’s reality shows, production design, animation, comedy specials, stunts, visual effects, and more, Creative Arts Emmys returned on Saturday at Los Angeles’s Microsoft Theater. On the first of the two-night affair, The Beatles and Adele emerged as the big winners. 'Adele: One Night Only' received five awards at the ceremony and now the singer is just one Tony away from achieving EGOT status. Meanwhile, the 2021 documentary series 'The Beatles: Get Back' also won five Emmys and tied with the CBS show. Peter Jackson bagged two Emmys for the three-part series.

Check out the full winners' list below!

Outstanding Animated Program

Arcane

Bob’s Burgers

Rick and Morty

The Simpsons

What If?

Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program

Love on the Spectrum U.S.

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrls

Queer Eye

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Chadwick Boseman, What If?

F. Murray Abraham, Moon Knight

Julie Andrews, Bridgerton

Maya Rudolph, Big Mouth

Stanley Tucci, Central Park

Jessica Walter, Archer

Jeffrey Wright, What If?

Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming

Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3

Annie Live

Dancing with the Stars

The Oscars

Step into the Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough

Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program

100 Foot Wave

The Andy Warhol Diaries

McCartney 3, 2, 1

Our Great National Parks

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

We Feed People

Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program

Life Below Zero

The Amazing Race

Deadliest Catch

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrls

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Outstanding Commercial

Teenage Dream - Sandy Hook Promise

Detectives - Apple iPhone 13 Pro

Everyone But Jon Hamm - Apple TV+

The Lost Class - Change The Ref

Skate Nation Ghana - Meta

Walter The Cat - Chevy Silverado

Outstanding Costumes for Variety/Nonfiction/Reality Programming

We’re Here

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

The Beatles: Get Back

The Andy Warhol Diaries

George Carlin’s American Dream

Lucy and Desi

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

We Need to Talk About Cosby

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrls

Cheer

Queer Eye

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

Adele: One Night Only

Dave Chappelle: The Closer

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

The Beatles: Get Back

The Andy Warhol Diaries

Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

100 Foot Wave

We Need to Talk About Cosby

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

George Carlin’s American Dream

Controlling Britney Spears

Lucy and Desi

The Tinder Swindler

We Feed People

Outstanding Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

When Claude Got Shot

Changing the Game

Frederick Douglass

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

Annie Live!

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Nicole Byer, Nailed It

Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O'Leary, Shark Tank

Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

David Letterman: My Next Guest

The Problem With Jon Stewart

Vice

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation (Juried Winners, Multiple)

Anne-Laure To, Arcane

Julien Goerge, Arcane

Bruno Couchinho, Arcane

Lexy Naut, The Boys Presents: Diabolical

Kecy Salangad, The House

Alberto Mielgo, Love, Death + Robots

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series

The Voice

America’s Got Talent

American Song Contest

Dancing with the Stars

The Masked Singer

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special

Adele: One Night Only

Annie Live

The Grammys

One Last Time: Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

The Tonys: Broadway’s Back

Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program (Juried Winners, Multiple)

Legendary

We're Here

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Underscore)

Lucy and Desi

14 Peaks

Return to Space

They Call Me Magic

The Tindler Swindler

Outstanding Music Direction

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

43rd Kennedy Center Honors

44th Kennedy Center Honors

One Last Time: Tony Benett and Lady Gaga

Saturday Night Live (“Host: Jake Gyllenhaal”)

Outstanding Narrator

Barack Obama, Our Great National Parks

Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Black Patriots

David Attenborough, The Mating Game

W. Kamau Bell, We Need to Talk About Cosby

Lupita Nyong’o, Serengeti II

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

The Beatles: Get Back

George Carlin’s American Dream

Lucy and Desi

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

The Tinder Swindler

We Need to Talk About Cosby

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrls

Queer Eye

RuPaul’s Drag Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars

Top Chef

Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program

Love on the Spectrum U.S.

Below Deck Mediterranean

Cheer

Deadliest Catch

Life Below Zero

Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Conan

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

The Grammys

Live in Front of a Studio Audience

The Oscars

Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series

RuPaul’s Drag Race

A Black Lady Sketch Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Queer Eye

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

Love, Death + Robots

The Boys Presents: Diabolical

Robot Chicken: Happy Russian Deathdog Dolloween 2 U

Star Wars: Visions - The Duel

When Billie Met Lisa

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series

Carpool Karaoke: The Series

I Think You Should Leave

Late Night: Corrections

The Randy Rainbow Show

Stephen Colbert: Tooning Out the News

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon a Time in Late Night

Between the Scenes: The Daily Show

RuPaul’s Drag Race Whatchu Packing

SNL Presents: Stories from the Show

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

The Beatles: Get Back

George Carlin’s American Dream

Lucy and Desi

McCartney 3, 2, 1

The Tinder Swindler

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

The Beatles: Get Back

George Carlin’s American Dream

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrls

McCartney 3, 2, 1

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special

Adele: One Night Only

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

Saturday Night Live (“Host: John Mulaney”)

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Queer Eye

Antiques Roadshow

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home

Love Is Blind

Shark Tank

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

American Idol

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Dancing with the Stars

The Masked Singer

The Voice

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special

Adele: One Night Only

Country Music Awards

Grammys

MTV Music Video Awards

One Last Time: Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Love on the Spectrum U.S.

Below Deck Mediterranean

Cheer

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

Selling Sunset

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff'rent Strokes

The Oscars

The Tony Awards: Broadway’s Back

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Adele: One Night Only

Dave Chappelle: The Closer

Harry Potter 20th

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special

One Last Time: Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program

Lucy and Desi

The Andy Warhol Diaries

How to with John Wilson

The Problem with Jon Stewart

The Tinder Swindler

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

A Black Lady Sketch Show

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Anthony A. Anderson, Anacostia

Bill Burr, Immoral Compass

Brendan Gleeson, State of the Union

Tim Robinson, I Think You Should Leave

Ikechukwu Ufomadu, Words with Ike

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Jacinte Blankenship, Intersection

Patricia Clarkson, State of the Union

Desi Lydic, Desi Lydic Foxsplains

Rhea Seehorn, Cooper’s Bar

Sydnee Washington, Bridesman

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam and Tommy

The White Lotus

Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming

Euphoria

Goliath

The Porter

Schmigadoon

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dopesick

1883 ("1883")

1883 ("Lightning Yellow Hair")

Gaslit

Moon Knight

Station Eleven

Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series

B-Positive

The Connors

How I Met Your Father

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Atlanta

Barry

Grown-ish

Hacks

Insecure

Russian Doll

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

Euphoria

Loki

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ozark

Squid Game

Winning Time

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

Blackish

Euphoria

Hacks

Only Murders In The Building

Pam and Tommy

The White Lotus

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

American Horror Stories

Blackish

Euphoria

Hacks

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

American Horror Stories

American Horror Story: Double Feature

Angelyne

Euphoria

Impeachment

Ozark

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Boba Fett

Loki

Moon Knight

Star Trek: Picard

What We Do in the Shadows

The Witcher

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live

Bill Hader, Barry

James Lance, Ted Lasso

Nathan Lane, Only Murders In The Building

Christopher McDonald, Hacks

Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Adrien Brody, Succession

James Cromwell, Succession

Colman Domingo, Euphoria

Arian Moyed, Succession

Tom Pelphrey, Ozark

Alexander Skarsgard, Succession

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Adams, Hacks

Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks

Jane Lynch, Only Murders

Laurie Metcalf, Hacks

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hope Davis, Succession

Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show

Martha Kelly, Euphoria

Sanaa Lathan, Succession

Lee You-mi, Squid Game

Harriet Walter, Succession

Outstanding Main Title Design

Candy

Cowboy Bebop

Foundation

Lisey’s Story

Only Murders

Pachinko

Severance

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Call Me Kat

How I Met Your Father

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

1883

Moon Knight

Station Eleven

A Very British Scandal

The White Lotus

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

The Flight Attendant

Loki

Only Murders

Schmigadoon

Severance

Succession

Outstanding Music Supervision

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Mrs. Maisel

Ozark

Stranger Things

The White Lotus

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Loki

Only Murders

Severance

Squid Game

The White Lotus

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

Euphoria ("Ellott’s Song")

Euphoria ("I’m Tired")

Mrs. Maisel

Schmigadoon

This Is Us

Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling

Bridgerton

The First Lady

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Pam and Tommy

Stranger Things

Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

The First Lady

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Pam and Tommy

Star Trek: Picard

Stranger Things

Outstanding Period Costumes

Angelyne

Bridgerton

The First Lady

The Great

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

The Flight Attendant

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Succession

The White Lotus

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

The Gilded Age

The Great

Loki

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Stranger Things

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Bob Hearts Abishola

Emily in Paris

Hacks

Only Murders

Schmigadoon

Ted Lasso

The United States of Al

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

Angelyne

Gaslit

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Star Trek: Picard

Stranger Things

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Barry

Hacks

Insecure

Only Murders In The Building ("Fan Fiction")

Only Murders In The Building ("Open and Shut")

Ted Lasso ("No Weddings")

Ted Lasso ("Rainbow")

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

Euphoria

Severance ("In Perpetuity")

Severance ("The We We Are")

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession ("All the Bells Say")

Succession ("Chiantishire")

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dopesick ("Black Box Warning")

Dopesick ("First Bottle")

Pam and Tommy

Station Eleven

The White Lotus ("Departures")

The White Lotus ("Mysterious Monkeys")

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Arcane

Barry

Cobra Kai

Love, Death + Robots

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Better Call Saul

Boba Fett

Loki

Star Trek: Picard

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Stranger Things

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

American Horror Story

Gaslit

Midnight Mass

Moon Knight

Station Eleven

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiam

Hacks

Only Murders

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dopesick

Gaslit

Moon Knight

Pam and Tommy

The White Lotus

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie

Boba Fett

Foundation

Lost in Space

Stranger Things

The Witcher

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode

The Man Who Fell to Earth

See

Snowpiercer

Squid Game

Vikings: Valhalla

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program

Barry

Cobra Kai

Hawkeye

Peacemaker

The Righteous Gemstones

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The Blacklist

The Book of Boba Fett

Moon Knight

911: Lone Star

Stranger Things

The Witcher

Outstanding Stunt Performance

Barry

The Blacklist

Hawkeye

Moon Knight

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Outstanding Television Movie

Chip ‘n Dale

Ray Donovan

Reno 911

The Survivor

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

The award ceremony kicked off at 5 p.m. on Saturday. On Sunday, the event will continue and more awards will be handed over to deserving candidates. The two-day award show will be edited and televised on FXX next week on Saturday (September 10) at 8 PM.

The main 2022 Emmy ceremony will be broadcast live on Monday (September 12).