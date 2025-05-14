Published: May 14, 2025, 05:06 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 05:06 IST

Indian actor Adarsh Gourav is all set to feature in a Hollywood sci-fi series Alien: Earth. The makers unveiled the first look of the series on Tuesday and revealed that the show will premiere on August 12.

The first look features Adarsh along with other cast members. Adarsh can be seen in a greyish blue gear. The image shows a group of six people walking together in a futuristic or military-like setting. They are all wearing matching grey jumpsuits, suggesting they might be part of a specialized team or unit.

The actor, who plays the role of Slightly, took to his social media platforms to share the gripping first look of the series that is both directed and helmed by Noah Hawley.

For the caption, he wrote: “Out on the 12th of August!”

Alien: Earth is based on the iconic Ridley Scott's Alien franchise with Scott taking on the role of Executive Producer for the series.

The show takes place when a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat.

The series has been entirely shot in Thailand, and it aims to transport viewers to a world that feels both familiar and utterly alien. Combining Hawley's signature narrative style with Ridley Scott's atmospheric sci-fi universe.

Set on Earth, 'Alien: Earth' promises to deliver both suspense and thrilling action with an impressive international cast, including Babou Ceesay, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Timothy Olyphant, Sandra Yi Sencindiver and Diem Camille.

The series will be streaming on FX network and Hulu.