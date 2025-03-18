Actors Adarsh Gourav and Shashank Arora- lead actors in Reema Kagti’s recently released film Superboys of Malegaon- admitted that they had a lot to resonate with the characters they played on screen. The film is based on filmmaker Nasir Shaikh and his friends who in the late 1990s and early 2000s established a full-fledged film industry - making films with limited means and budget. The poignant film not only is an ode to films but also a commentary on the struggles of making films and a heartfelt story of brotherhood.

Advertisment

"It’s magic, what we have created is rare,” said Arora as he and Adarsh Gourav chatted with WION about the film, their favourite scenes from it and lessons they learned while making the movie.

Superboys of Malegaon is written by Varun Grover and is inspired by the 2008 documentary Supermen of Malegaon which highlights the journey of a bunch of amateur filmmakers from the small town of Malegaon in Maharashtra. The documentary had made quite a lot of noise in the festival circuit back when it was released. Both Arora and Gourav admitted that they had seen the documentary and knew of Malegaon’s film industry much before they came on board for the film.

Also read: Superboys of Malegaon review: A charming ode to cinema, brotherhood and big dreams

Advertisment

“Varun Grover sent me the script in 2021, and I read it, and I was like, ‘It's the same story!’ But it focuses on a different chapter of Nasir Shaikh’s life.” Arora chimed in that it was inspiring to know that Nasir and his friends made films with limited resources.

“I would love editing videos of my friends on my laptop back in college,” recalled the Titli actor and added, “And here we have Nasir Sheikh in Malegaon who perhaps didn't get that laptop. He didn't have the privilege of that house. He didn't have the privilege of that education, and they got together, and they made a feature film!”

Nasir and his gang of men did odd jobs. They used to work in shops and power looms in the day and at night make films. “It's magic what they did. This is the purest form of cinema that we will ever see in our country. It's amazing. It's unfiltered,” added Arora.

Advertisment

In Kagti’s Superboys of Malegaon, Adarsh Gourav plays filmmaker Nasir Shaikh while Shashank Arora plays his loyal friend Shafique. The film also stars Vineet Kumar who plays Farogh- a struggling writer who weaves stories for Nasir’s films.

‘Like Nasir, did not fit into anything’

Adarsh Gourav said he could relate to his onscreen character Nasir in many aspects. Just like him, the actor struggled to fit in. “I understood Nasir's struggle about not fitting into anything. I feel I've had a similar journey. Like Nasir, I've also been fortunate in my life. You know where things have worked out for me.”

Also read: Adarsh Gourav’s Hollywood project, Alien: Earth series gets 2025 release

Arora said that he could relate to each of the characters in some way or the other. “I don't think we'd have taken the jobs if we hadn't resonated with something in the film. I find myself in all of them. And of course, I love playing the part of Shafique. But all these boys they're parts of me, and they're different shades of us.”

“I'm all these boys, and so is our country, and the moment they see this film they'll know that they are these boys and these girls” said Arora who has previously collaborated with Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti in the hugely successful web series Made In Heaven.

Their favourite moment in Superboys of Malegaon

The two actors chose their favourite moments from the film. While Adarsh Gourav listed the audition scene as his favorite, Shashank Arora highlighted the poignant reunion of the warring friends as his favorite.

“I really enjoy the casting scenes in the 1st half, where different people keep walking into it and doing different things. The scene lands really well in the film, said the White Tiger actor and added, “ I've seen it a few times now in the film, but every time that montage starts playing. I always keep chuckling to myself. All the characters, and even Farogh going and trying out, and then Shafique coming and being Amitabh, I feel so bad for him at that moment where he's like, you know, put his scarf and he's gotten ready, and he's just about to say his line but just then Raju comes in and steals the show. It just makes you feel so much- that scene. It's beautiful.”

Read: Kajol, Suriya, Reema Kagti and others invited to join the Oscars committee

Arora chose a sentimental moment from the movie. “The Farogh-Nasir scene towards the end is special. When Farogh comes back, and they speak to each other. And then, you see, years have passed, and they look at each other, and their love is there, that's just magic”

On lessons learnt while making the film

For Adarsh Gourav the film taught him not to overthink and to have room to make mistakes. “I'm a chronic overthinker a lot of times. I'm just like I completely mess things up because I think too much, and about it, and sometimes that loses that makes it lose the essence of things,” admitted the actor.

“Nasir completely turned his life around. All his friends lives around. And now there's like a full movie industry that mushrooms in Malegaon. And it's gone up to YouTube channels. And you know, it's a multi-million dollar business right now, with multiple channels, having more than millions of subscribers, and it all down boils down to these band of men in the mid-nineties, who had nothing but passion and conviction that they'll be able to do something. It's just so inspiring,” said the actor.

Shashank Arora agreed to his co-actor stance and added, “Let yourself crumble and remake yourself and let yourself break and find the love and do it with everybody around you because that's the only way in this life to do things. We can't do things alone. We can't make films alone. We can't do anything alone in this world. We can do it with the people around us, our community. And I think that's my take from this film. “

Adarsh Gourav calls Superboys of Malegaon most special film before its TIFF premiere