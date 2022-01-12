Actor Siddharth apologises for 'rude' comment on Saina Nehwal: You'll always be my champion

After a controversy erupted over actor Siddharth’s comment on badminton player Saina Nehwal, he has issued an apology with a lengthy letter.

The internet had labelled the comment as a ‘rude joke’ after he tweeted, "Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India. Folded hands. Shame on you Rihanna." This came after Saina Nehwal had earlier tweeted on PM Modi’s security provisions – there had been a security breach during his visit to Punjab.

No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists.#BharatStandsWithModi #PMModi — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) January 5, 2022 ×

Siddharth has now said sorry for the tweet and for words being misconstrued. Siddharth said, "Dear Saina, I want to apologise to you for my rude joke that I wrote as a response to a tweet of yours, a few days ago. I may disagree with you on many things but even my disappointment or anger when I read your tweet, cannot justify my tone and words. I know I have more grace in me than that." Who is Siddharth, a brilliant Tamil actor or a controversy king?

Saying that his "word play and humour" had no malicious intent, the actor wrote, "I am a staunch feminist ally and I assure you there was no gender implied in my tweet and certainly no intent to attack you as a woman."

"You will always be my Champion.”

The badminton player is “happy” that the actor has said sorry. She told news agency ANI, "He said something about me first and then apologised. I don't even know why it went so viral. I was surprised to see myself trending on Twitter. Happy that Siddharth has apologised.”

