Lata Mangeshkar tests positive for COVID, admitted to ICU

Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar hospitalised as she gets treated for covid.

The veteran singer tested positive for COVID-19 post which she was admitted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

The news was confirmed by her niece Rachana Shah. She told news agency ANI, “She is doing fine; has been kept in ICU only for precautionary reasons considering her age. Please respect our privacy and keep Didi in your prayers.”

Also read: Ranveer Singh's '83' crosses Rs 100 cr mark at domestic box office

Will 2022 be the year of pan-Indian films?

Earlier, Lata had been admitted to a hospital in September 2019 when she complained of breathing problems.

An icon in every right, Lata Mangeshkar has been a part of the Indian film industry in lieu of her songs for decades. She has recorded songs in more than 1000 Hindi films in several languages. She is the recipient of three National Film Awards, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Bharat Ratna, among other honours.

Also read: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is now eighth-highest grossing movie in history