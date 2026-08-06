/31st Busan International Film Festival: Michelle Yeoh named Asian Filmmaker of the Year

Michelle Yeoh has cemented her footprint as an actress on a global level. One of the acclaimed roles for which she is still being loved, ie, her role as Yu Shu Lien in Ang Lee's masterpiece Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon in 2000. The veteran actress who continues to expand her diverse acting portfolio, is set to receive another major career honour of Asian Filmmaker of the Year at 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF).

Michelle Yeoh to receive honour of Asian Filmmaker of the Year at BIFF 2026

Michelle Yeoh has added another prestigious accolade to her illustrious career after being named Asian Filmmaker of the Year at the 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), as per the official announcement release on their website. The annual honour is presented to an Asian film professional or organisation that has made exceptional contributions to the advancement and global recognition of Asian cinema.

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Also Read: 7 movies that prove Michelle Yeoh is a screen legend

Yeoh’s connection with BIFF dates back to 2002 when she visited Busan for the Pusan Promotion Plan (PPP, now known as the Asian Project Market). Over the years, she has built a lasting bond with Busan audiences through screenings including Far North (2007), Reign of Assassins (2010), The Lady (2011), Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy (2018)—which served as the Official Closing Film of the 23rd BIFF—and Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022). Her visit this year marks her triumphant return to the BIFF red carpet 15 years after attending with The Lady in 2011.

At this year’s Festival, a Special Program in Focus will present three films personally handpicked by Yeoh, including Reign of Assassins, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and Sandiwara (2026). Her latest feature, It’s My Time (2026), will also be screened, offering a comprehensive spotlight on her unique cinematic universe. The Asian Filmmaker of the Year will be presented at the Opening Ceremony scheduled to take place on October 6 at the Busan Cinema Center. The 31st Busan International Film Festival will be held from October 6 to 15, at the Busan Cinema Center and throughout Busan.

Also Read: Veteran actress Michelle Yeoh set to receive AFI Honorary Degree

All about Michelle Yeoh

Born in 1962 in Malayasia, Michelle Yeoh was a dedicated ballet dancer from age four and moved to London to study at the Royal Academy of Dance. However, a back injury ended her professional dance career and she subsequently won the Miss Malaysia beauty pageant in 1983.

She entered the Hong Kong film industry in the mid-1980s, starring in martial arts and action films where she famously performed her own dangerous stunts. Despite having no formal martial arts training, she used her rigorous dance discipline to master kung fu choreography on set. The actress achieved international fame as a Bond girl in the 1997 film Tomorrow Never Dies alongside Pierce Brosnan.