Veteran actress Michelle Yeoh set to receive AFI Honorary Degree

Veteran Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh will receive an AFI Honorary Degree, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Yeoh is currently riding the unprecedented success of her latest multiverse comedy film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'.

Lawrence Herbert, who invented a variety of colour systems and also served on the AFI Board of Trustees from 1987 to 2017, will be bestowed with a Doctorate of Communication Arts.

Bob Gazzale, AFI’s president and CEO, told The Hollywood Reporter, "Michelle Yeoh and Lawrence Herbert have inspired the world with their remarkable talents. Though both of these trailblazers have proven impact in vastly different ways, it is their shared dedication to the art of the moving image that provides this proud moment for AFI to shine a proper light upon their gifts given us.”

'Everything Everywhere All at Once', written and directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, also starred Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' received highly positive reviews. It scored 95 per cent on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus read, "Led by an outstanding Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once lives up to its title with an expertly calibrated assault on the senses."

The film was also a commercial success, grossing $100.5 million on a budget of $25 million worldwide.

