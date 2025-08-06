/7 movies that prove Michelle Yeoh is a screen legend

To celebrate Michelle Yeoh's birthday, here are seven standout films that showcase the brilliance and grace of the Oscar-winning actress.
Michelle Yeoh has carved out an extraordinary career over decades, effortlessly blending fierce action roles with emotionally rich performances. From her early days in Hong Kong cinema to becoming an international icon and Oscar winner, Yeoh has remained one of the most versatile and compelling actresses in the industry.
In this Ang Lee-directed wuxia masterpiece, Michelle Yeoh plays Yu Shu Lien, a stoic warrior caught in a web of honour, love, and destiny. Her graceful combat scenes and emotionally rich performance helped bring international acclaim to the film.
Starring alongside Jackie Chan, Yeoh shines as Inspector Jessica Yang, matching Chan's stunts with jaw-dropping action of her own. This high-octane Hong Kong cop film put her on the global map as a bona fide action star.
Yeoh brings elegance and strength to the role of Mameha, a senior geisha who mentors the protagonist in this visually stunning adaptation of the bestselling novel.
In a departure from action, Yeoh delivers a powerhouse performance as Eleanor Young, the protective and calculating matriarch. She earned praise for her layered portrayal of a mother caught between tradition and love.
In one of her early breakthrough roles, Yeoh stars as a police officer who becomes entangled in a dangerous mission. This film showcased her physical prowess and cemented her status as a rising action star.
As Chinese spy Wai Lin, Yeoh held her own opposite Pierce Brosnan's James Bond. Smart, resourceful, and deadly, she broke the Bond girl mould by being every bit the hero 007 was.
In this superhero action film, Yeoh plays a masked vigilante who uses martial arts and tech to fight crime. It’s a fun and stylised movie that embraces comic book flair with a strong performance from the actress.