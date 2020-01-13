2020 Oscar nominations to be announced; here's what to expect

Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards have more or less given us hints of which films, director and actors will get a nod at the Oscars 2020 on Monday morning as the Academy announces the final list.



Trade pundits have been betting heavily on South Korean dark comedy 'Parasite' this year and for good reasons. The film, directed by Bong Joon-Ho has been creating waves in festivals across the world the past year. It has fetched the Joon-ho the best director award at Sunday's Critics' Choice Awards and best foreign film award at the Golden Globes 2020. Also see: 21 movies you should watch before the awards night

'Parasite' is likely to create history on Monday as it will become the first Korean film to get nominated at the Oscars. The film is likely to land several nominations, including best foreign film, best director and best supporting actor for Song Kang Ho.

Another major player this year at Oscars will be OTT giant Netflix which is gunning to take the top awards with two of its films- 'The Irishman' and 'Marriage Story'. Martin Scorsese's film made news ever since its inception and 'The Irishman' is likely to fetch nomination in the direction and best film category while Noah Baumbach’s intimate divorce drama 'Marriage Story' will get acting nods.

Quentin Tarantino's love letter to 1960s Hollywood- 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' is likely to lead the nominations at Oscars this year. The film's lead actors Leonardo Di Caprio and Brad Pitt will find their mentions in the best actor and best supporting actor category. Tarantino has already fetched best screenplay awards at Golden Globes and Critics' Choice Awards and will get nods at Oscars as well in the same category as well in the direction category.

Sam Mendes' war drama '1917' is also a strong contender in the best film and direction category. The film may not earn any acting nods, but will surely find a place in the technical categories.

Todd Philips' 'Joker' may get featured in the best film category but pundits feel that the Academy may overlook it for Taika Waititi’s 'Jojo Rabbit'. 'Joker' will, though, fetch nomination for its lead actor Joaquin Phoenix who is likely to win it a month later on the awards night.

Among the actress, Renee Zellwegger's portrayal of Judy Garland in 'Judy' is the strongest contender in Best actress slot. She will have Scarlett Johanson and Jennifer Lopez for the company. If Awkwafina gets nominated for 'The Farewell' she will be the second woman of Asian descent nominated in the category.

Oscars 2020 will be taking place in Hollywood on February 9.