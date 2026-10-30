/Training for combat, preparing for crisis: Inside India-Australia AustraHind drills

India and Australia are sharpening their ability to operate together across coastal, island and jungle environments through Exercise AustraHind 2026, combining military training with humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

The 14-day exercise, running from October 19 to November 1 at Thiruvananthapuram, brings together the Indian Army’s Garhwal Rifles and Australia’s 13th Infantry Brigade. Participation by the Indian Navy and Kerala Fire and Rescue Services adds an important dimension: coordinating military and civilian capabilities during emergencies.

Partnership on India’s terms

Speaking on WION’s Defence Pulse, Major General Neeraj Bali, Sena Medal (Retd.), Indian Army veteran and Director of Chakra Strategic Forum, emphasised that the partnership serves shared operational interests rather than an agenda against another nation.

“These exercises and this whole equation is not directed against any country”, Gen. Bali said.

While Australia has its own regional security concerns, he stressed that these should not define India’s participation. “We have a great partnership with Australia… But we are not in an alliance.” His assessment places the exercise within India’s independent approach to defence cooperation, building useful partnerships while retaining freedom of decision.

Training for combat and contingencies

Troops have progressed from physical conditioning and tactical drills to sea and air insertion, practising coordinated movement and mission execution in demanding terrain.

Gen. Bali identified the geographical focus as significant. Training for island territories and coastal environments, he explained, it presents different challenges from urban or desert operations. The exercise also includes rescue operations, casualty evacuation and coordinated emergency response.

For India, these skills strengthen preparedness for contingencies across a disaster-prone maritime neighbourhood. Gen. Bali highlighted disaster relief as another area where Indian and Australian interests converge.

Trust built before a crisis

Drawing on his experience leading an Indian brigade during an exercise in Hawaii in 2008, Gen. Bali said joint training develops familiarity with partners’ communications, decision-making and working methods.

“Interoperability is not something you can buy off the shelf the day the war starts. It is something you got to train for,” he said.

For him, the strongest dividend is trust. Human relationships built during exercises can reduce friction when forces work together under pressure.