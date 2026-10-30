/US midterms: Pope Leo XIV votes by mail, makes history as first pontiff to do so

Pope Leo XIV has become the first pope in history to vote in a US election after casting a mail-in ballot for the upcoming midterm polls in Illinois, the Vatican confirmed on Friday.

The Chicago-born pontiff, whose legal name is Robert Francis Prevost, voted remotely ahead of the November 3 elections. The Holy See Press Office confirmed his participation in a statement reported by Vatican News.

The pope became the first American to lead the Catholic Church when he was elected in May 2025. However, becoming pope did not automatically end his US citizenship or his right to vote.

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Vatican confirms pope's vote

The Holy See Press Office said the pontiff has taken part in elections whenever he was eligible.

"Pope Leo XIV has exercised his right to vote as a United States citizen, whenever he was eligible to do so," the statement said.

It also confirmed that he had submitted his mail-in ballot in Chicago, following his long-standing practice of civic participation.

"The Holy Father expresses his belief in the right and the duty of citizens to participate in democratic processes," the statement added.

The Vatican also noted that Pope Leo XIV had voted while living in Peru, where he exercised his voting rights whenever he was eligible.

Although Pope Leo XIV is the head of the Vatican, a sovereign state, he has retained his American citizenship.

Illinois allows registered voters to cast ballots by mail without providing a reason. US federal law also protects the voting rights of eligible American citizens living abroad.

Under these rules, Americans residing overseas and military personnel deployed away from their registered voting addresses can vote through absentee ballots.