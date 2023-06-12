WTC Final: Gautam Gambhir on relationship with Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has finally spoken about his relationship with Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. Gambhir clarified that any fights or conflicts he has with fellow players are limited to the field and hold no personal animosity. The highly publicised spat between Gambhir and Kohli during the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season created significant buzz.

During an IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants on May 5, Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli got into a heated exchange. The incident unfolded when Kohli allegedly abused Mayers and gave him a send-off. Gambhir intervened, escorting Mayers away, leading to a confrontation with Kohli. The incident was captured on video and widely shared on social media. Gautam Gambhir On Relationship With Kohli In an interview with News18, Gambhir addressed the altercation with Kohli and shed light on his relationship with MS Dhoni. He stated, "My fight with Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, or any other player isn't personal. It is confined to the field. We both share a common desire to win, and that should remain on the field."

In other news, India faced defeat in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. Australia secured a commanding 209-run victory to claim the title of test cricket's world champions. India At WTC Final India, who had previously lost the inaugural WTC final to New Zealand in 2021, failed to post significant scores in both innings, with totals of 296 and 234 falling short of the mark required to secure their first global title since the 2013 Champions Trophy. Sunil Gavaskar Not Happy With Virat Kohli Former captain Sunil Gavaskar criticised the shot selections of the frontline batters, including Virat Kohli, who was dismissed for 49 while chasing a wide ball. Gavaskar expressed his disappointment, stating, "It was a bad shot... To win the match, you needed a long innings, a century-plus innings, but how are you going to do that if you play a shot so far outside the off-stump?"