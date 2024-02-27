WPL 2024: DC pacer Arundhati Reddy fined for breaching code of conduct vs UP Warriorz

Delhi Capitals (DC) Women pacer Arundhati Reddy has been fined 10 percent of her match fee for breaching the Women's Premier League (WPL) code of conduct in match against UP Warriorz on Monday (Feb 26). Reddy returned the figures of 1/6 in three overs during DC's thumping nine-wicket win but admitted to a Level 1 offence under article 2.5 of the league's code.

The code breached by the 26-year-old pertains to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon her dismissal during a match.”

Reddy had also bowled well in DC's season opener against Mumbai Indians Women but the team lost the game eventually. In their second match, however, everyone, including her, was on the top of their game.

Delhi won the toss and elected to bowl first, trying to put pressure on the opposition straightaway. Marizanne Kapp was the architect for Delhi, who picked three quick wickets inside the first five overs and finished with the sensational figures of 3/5 in four overs.

Though little contributions from the lower-middle over and the tail kept UP’s scorecard ticking, Radha continued with her sublime form, finishing with 4/20 in her quota of four overs. UP Women eventually could manage only 119/9 in 20 overs.

The attacking pair of Captain Meg Lanning and exciting opener Shafali Verma got Delhi off to a flyer, as both completed a 50-plus stand inside the first six overs.

Both completed their respective fifties and just when Delhi was about to complete the chase without losing a wicket, Sophie Ecclestone removed Meg on 51.