The Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Chief Operating Officer, Sumair Ahmed, has criticised the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the mismanagement during the final presentation ceremony of the Champions Trophy in Dubai.

Despite PCB CEO Sumair Ahmed being present at the venue, no Pakistan representative was invited onto the podium during the ceremony. Speaking at an event in Lahore, Sumair attributed this oversight to the ICC’s mismanagement.

"It was a result of mismanagement on the part of the ICC, and everyone knows who was involved. We did not take the matter positively," he remarked.

Sumair revealed that he had attended the final in Dubai under the instructions of PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. However, he confirmed that the ICC had not provided a satisfactory response to PCB’s request for an explanation regarding the incident.

"We asked for an explanation from the ICC, but the response was unsatisfactory, so we have sent another letter seeking clarification," he added.

During the presentation ceremony, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and New Zealand Cricket’s CEO Roger Twose shared the stage with BCCI president Roger Binny and ICC Chairman Jay Shah, while Pakistan’s representation was notably absent.

Addressing another issue, Sumair also confirmed that one of the newly upgraded roofs at Gaddafi Stadium leaked during the Champions Trophy. Heavy rain during the Australia-Afghanistan match in Lahore exposed the flaw.

He attributed the problem to the contractor responsible for the renovation. "We have claimed damages, and the issue has been rectified by the same contractor," he said.

PCB warns BCCI of financial repercussions

Following the conclusion of the Champions Trophy 2025, reports have emerged suggesting that Pakistan, as the tournament host, had suffered significant financial losses. However, PCB officials pushed back against these claims, asserting that the board expects to earn approximately $10 million in profit from the tournament, which saw India emerge as the champion.

PCB spokesperson Aamir Mir and chief financial officer (CFO) Javed Murtaza accused the Indian media of spreading negative publicity.

Aamir Mir also issued a warning to the BCCI, stating that any financial setbacks faced by Pakistan would ultimately impact India as well.

"All decisions are made by the ICC. If India has tried to harm Pakistan, then they will also pay the price. Everyone knows that an India-Pakistan match sells like hot cakes. Over the next three years, Pakistan will not travel to India. If Pakistan faces financial losses, India will suffer even more with Pakistan not playing in India," Mir said during a press conference.

(With inputs from agencies)